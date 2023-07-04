Haas F1 Team Collaborates with American International School of Jeddah to Empower STEM Students

Last month Haas F1 Team partnered with the American International School of Jeddah (AISJ) in an exciting collaboration aimed at empowering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) students and providing them with firsthand insights into the world of motorsport.

To commemorate International Women in Engineering Day, the team’s Engineering Department organised an online Q&A session featuring Laura Mueller, Monica Jalem, and Anna Saad, accomplished women engineers at Haas F1 Team. These professionals engaged with a group of female students aged 14 to 17 who were studying various STEM subjects, including math, physics, robotics, computer science, environmental science, and material science.

Mueller, Jalem, and Saad shared their personal journeys into motorsport, discussing the subjects they studied, work experience opportunities they pursued, and their current roles within Haas F1 Team. The session shed light on the challenges women face in engineering and offered valuable advice on prioritizing personal well-being in a fast-paced working environment.

The partnership between Haas F1 Team and AISJ takes a holistic approach to identify barriers hindering students’ transition from education to the workplace. It also aims to enhance specific areas of the school curriculum by incorporating industry-based case studies, mentorship programs, and raising awareness about STEM career opportunities.

The collaboration originated during the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when engineers Gary Gannon and Trevor Green-Smith visited AISJ. They engaged with students from various courses, emphasizing the importance of sustainability in motorsport and showcasing the diverse range of roles covered by STEM subjects.

Guenther Steiner, the Team Principal of Haas F1 Team, emphasised the team’s commitment to supporting the next generation of engineers. Steiner highlighted the positive feedback received after the team’s visit to AISJ, expressing their surprise at the students’ knowledge and the genuine curiosity shown by female students about careers in motorsport. This feedback served as the driving force behind establishing this groundbreaking partnership.

Anna Saad, a Junior Aerodynamics Engineer, shared her story with the students, offering advice on their studies and future aspirations. She expressed her enthusiasm about the team’s involvement in initiatives that inspire the younger generation.

Rick Vanden Boom, the High School Principal at AISJ, expressed his excitement about continuing and strengthening the collaboration with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. He reiterated the school’s commitment to encouraging more young women to pursue STEM classes, highlighting the online webinar as an inspiring example for female students at AISJ.