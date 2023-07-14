FIA WECShows and Events

Iron Dames Set to Shine at the Iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed

By
1 Mins read
The Iron Dames, Sarah Bovy and Rahel Frey, gear up to conquer the famous hillclimb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, celebrating 75 years of motorsport. Their pink Porsche 911 RSR - 19 will proudly represent women in motorsport, inspiring the younger generation to pursue their racing dreams.
Credit: Iron Dames

Staged every summer for 30 years, Goodwood Festival of Speed is part of the legend of motorsport and has become an unmissable event for all motorsport enthusiasts. Among the esteemed attendees, the Iron Dames are thrilled to make their return this year, embracing the opportunity to celebrate motorsport and ignite passion among fans from all corners of the globe, especially the younger generation.

The Iron Dames eagerly will be taking on the world-famous and thrilling hillclimb, alongside the greatest legends of past and present motorsport. Behind the wheel of their striking pink Porsche 911 RSR – 19, Sarah Bovy and Rahel Frey are ready to put their exceptional driving skills to the test and proudly fly the flag for women in motorsport as they conquer the iconic 1.16-mile ascent to the summit of the hill.

This year, the Goodwood Festival of Speed pays homage to 75 years of motorsport, bridging the gap between its glorious heritage and the ever-evolving future. This theme perfectly aligns with the core values and mission of the Iron Dames.

Since its launch in 2018, the Iron Dames project has already etched its name in motorsport history, competing and achieving remarkable results at the highest level of endurance racing. However, the project’s vision extends beyond past accomplishments. It is firmly focused on the future, aiming to inspire and encourage the younger generation to believe in their dreams and embrace a career in motorsport, irrespective of gender or background.

