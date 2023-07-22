NASCAR Truck Series

Kyle Busch Motorsports scores 100th win

Credit: Logan Riely/Getty Images

Kyle Busch Motorsports has long been the top team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. On Saturday, their eponymous owner brought their win total into the triple digits.

Kyle Busch passed former KBM driver Corey Heim on the final lap to win at Pocono for the third time in his Truck career. It is also his second win in his final allowed Truck start of the year, having previously won at Las Vegas in March in his return to Chevrolet and notching top tens in each race.

He and Heim traded blows throughout the final stage before Busch found his run along the inside line in turn two. Of KBM’s 100 total wins, forty-eight are courtesy of the boss.

“Just unreal. I felt like I did everything right,” said Heim, who settled for second. “It seemed like we had about five laps in the truck before it started tightening up on me. I didn’t really get the run I wanted out of (turn) one and I knew [Kyle’s] straightaway speed was really good. I was a little upset initially, but realistically, I would have done the exact same thing.

“Heat of the moment right there, but I’ve just got a lot of respect for Kyle. I raced for him for two years, and he was really good to me, and he raced me with respect today. Hard racer, he didn’t wreck us to win. It just really sucks. I really thought we had it there, especially when it seemed like he couldn’t form up a run enough to pass me and then he sent it on the last lap.”

Nick Sanchez and Jake Garcia qualified on the front row, but both tangled with fifteen laps remaining which knocked the latter out of the race. A larger crash occurred with nine laps to go with a stack-up caused by Carson Hocevar clipping Kaz Grala while racing three-wide. Zane Smith, who won the two stages, was among the victims of the accident.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
11251Kyle Busch*Kyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet60Running
2911Corey HeimTRICON GarageToyota60Running
31117Taylor GrayTRICON GarageToyota60Running
41461Christopher Bell*Hattori Racing EnterprisesToyota60Running
5323Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet60Running
63498Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingFord60Running
73519Christian EckesMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet60Running
8335Dean ThompsonTRICON GarageToyota60Running
92299Ben RhodesThorSport RacingFord60Running
10825Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet60Running
11442Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet60Running
121816Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota60Running
132113Hailie DeeganThorSport RacingFord60Running
142588Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord60Running
15269Colby HowardCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet60Running
16724Rajah CaruthGMS RacingChevrolet60Running
172043Daniel DyeGMS RacingChevrolet60Running
18104Chase PurdyKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet60Running
1912Nick SanchezRev RacingChevrolet60Running
201744Kaden HoneycuttNiece MotorsportsChevrolet60Running
213656Tyler HillHill MotorsportsToyota60Running
222475Parker Kligerman*Henderson MotorsportsChevrolet60Running
233104Cory RoperRoper RacingFord60Running
243222Stephen MallozziAM RacingFord60Running
253012Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet60Running
262933Josh ReaumeReaume Brothers RacingFord60Running
272745Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet60Running
281902Stefan Parsons*Young’s MotorsportsChevrolet60Running
292832Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet60Running
302341Ross Chastain*Niece MotorsportsChevrolet52Accident
31151Kaz Grala*TRICON GarageToyota51Accident
321652Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota51Accident
3357Austin Hill*Spire MotorsportsChevrolet51Accident
34638Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord51Accident
35235Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet45Accident
361315Tanner GrayTRICON GarageToyota3Accident
DNQ20Chad ChastainNiece MotorsportsChevrolet
DNQ28Bryan DauzatFDNY RacingChevrolet
DNQ6Norm BenningNorm Benning RacingChevrolet
