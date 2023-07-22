Kyle Busch Motorsports scores 100th win

Kyle Busch Motorsports has long been the top team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. On Saturday, their eponymous owner brought their win total into the triple digits.

Kyle Busch passed former KBM driver Corey Heim on the final lap to win at Pocono for the third time in his Truck career. It is also his second win in his final allowed Truck start of the year, having previously won at Las Vegas in March in his return to Chevrolet and notching top tens in each race.

He and Heim traded blows throughout the final stage before Busch found his run along the inside line in turn two. Of KBM’s 100 total wins, forty-eight are courtesy of the boss.

“Just unreal. I felt like I did everything right,” said Heim, who settled for second. “It seemed like we had about five laps in the truck before it started tightening up on me. I didn’t really get the run I wanted out of (turn) one and I knew [Kyle’s] straightaway speed was really good. I was a little upset initially, but realistically, I would have done the exact same thing.

“Heat of the moment right there, but I’ve just got a lot of respect for Kyle. I raced for him for two years, and he was really good to me, and he raced me with respect today. Hard racer, he didn’t wreck us to win. It just really sucks. I really thought we had it there, especially when it seemed like he couldn’t form up a run enough to pass me and then he sent it on the last lap.”

Nick Sanchez and Jake Garcia qualified on the front row, but both tangled with fifteen laps remaining which knocked the latter out of the race. A larger crash occurred with nine laps to go with a stack-up caused by Carson Hocevar clipping Kaz Grala while racing three-wide. Zane Smith, who won the two stages, was among the victims of the accident.

Race results