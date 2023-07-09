Lando Norris Secures Front Row in Front of Home Crowd: “It’s been a very special day for us”

McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris expressed his delight after emerging as Max Verstappen’s nearest challenger during an exciting wet-dry qualifying session for the British Grand Prix on Saturday.

With even more updates on his MCL60, Norris navigated the tricky conditions to secure second on the grid for Sunday’s race, marking considerable progress for the English team given their varied opening to the season. Norris did well at the Austrian Grand Prix too, finishing fourth around the Red Bull Ring, leaving many thinking that McLaren have a chance of at least being on the podium tomorrow.

Norris was really pleased following the session, as he paid tribute to the home crowd at Silverstone. The Briton now looks forward to the Grand Prix, where he hopes he can put on a show for the home fans.

“That was close! Two-tenths to P1 in Q3, is pretty insane. My last lap was a good lap. I could hear Zak on the radio on the in-lap, which is the best thing ever. I’m grateful. For us to achieve second and third is pretty amazing for the whole team, with all the hard work that we’ve been putting in, especially to do it here in Silverstone.

“To do that with the chrome livery at our home race, for the team, for myself, is amazing. Big thanks to the whole crowd here, they’re amazing. It’s been a very special day for us. I look forward to tomorrow.”

Oscar Piastri: “The car was a rocket ship in Q2 and Q3”

Credit: McLaren F1 Team

Oscar Piastri was ecstatic following qualifying yesterday, with the Australian rookie securing the best grid slot of his Formula 1 career, finishing just behind his teammate for third.

Piastri labelled it a massive result for the team, with McLaren having both cars in the top three for the first time since the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. They went on to win that day with a 1-2 thanks to Daniel Ricciardo. Although a win is unlikely on Sunday with Verstappen in a different league, Piastri is hoping that they can retain their positions in the race tomorrow and defend the likes of Lewis Hamilton behind.

“I’m very, very, very happy. I mean, what a qualifying session. The car was a rocket ship in Q2 and Q3, I feel like I put a pretty good lap together. It’s a massive result for the team and the hard work that’s gone into bringing upgrades to the car.

“To have both of us up here is a mega result. Now we’ve just got to try and stay there for tomorrow. We know that will be a challenge, but we’re looking forward to it.”