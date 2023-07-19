Lando Norris: “The Hungaroring is a challenging but fun track” 

Lando Norris has said he is looking forward to getting back on track following his impressive performance and podium finish at the British Grand Prix.

The Briton started on the front row at Silverstone after a stellar qualifying performance and managed to jump Max Verstappen on the start. Although he couldn’t keep the two-time world champion behind, Norris put in a valiant performance to finish second ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

“Hungary up next, the start of the last doubleheader before the summer break. Getting on the podium in Silverstone felt really good. It’s great to be in that position, but we’ll keep working hard for the rest of the season as we keep improving our performance.”

Norris described the Hungaroring as a challenging but fun track and claimed that he is looking forward to returning to Hungary and in particular the city of Budapest. The circuit will be a good test for McLaren F1 Team, with the track having completely different characteristics to Silverstone, with more slow-speed corners.

“Last week I was back at the MTC with my engineers working in preparation for Hungary. I look forward to getting back in the car and seeing what we can do. The Hungaroring is a challenging but fun track and Budapest is a great city, I’m really looking forward to getting back on track.”

Oscar Piastri: “It can be a tricky circuit”

Credit: McLaren F1 Team

While his teammate secured a podium, Oscar Piastri snatched his best result of his Formula 1 career so far at Silverstone, finishing fourth. The result could have been better for the Australian, with a safety car seeing him lose out on a podium position to Hamilton.

“I’m really happy with our performance at the British GP. The upgrade felt good, and we got a lot of data to work on for the next race. Last week I was back in the sim at the MTC preparing, taking our learnings to make sure we keep improving.”

Looking towards the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, Piastri is looking forward to returning to the Hungaroring, labelling it as a tricky circuit and one that challenges both the driver and the team.

The Hungarian Grand Prix is the first of a double header before the summer break, and it will be crucial for McLaren to take further steps and extend their lead to BWT Alpine F1 Team in the Constructors’ Championship and potentially chase down the top four teams.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the Hungaroring. It can be a tricky circuit in certain places, but we enjoy the challenge. I’m excited to get into this double-header, and hopefully go well in Budapest.”