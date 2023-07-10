Rosberg X Racing completes Sardinia sweep

Rosberg X Racing is a big fan of Sardinia. Since Extreme E began running the Island X Prix there in 2021, RXR has won all but one final, and built upon this by sweeping the 2023 weekend.

RXR driver Johan Kristoffersson described Sardinia as “a proper RXR Island” as he and Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky steamrolled Sunday’s events by winning both heats and the Grand Final. Kristoffersson opened the Grand Final on a conservative gameplan to avoid contact with the pack of cars as they left the starting point, dropping him to fourth. However, the scramble provided an opening for him to slip through and take the lead, which Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky held onto after the driver swap.

Prior to the perfect run in 2023, the team won the inaugural Island X Prix in 2021 and Race #2 in 2022; RXR had also claimed the first race of 2022 but lost the victory due to penalties. With the sweep, RXR is now four points behind ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team for the championship lead.

“The level of competition in Extreme E is world class, and so to win two races this weekend is absolutely epic,” said RXR owner Nico Rosberg. “During yesterday’s Final, we were last after the start and managed an incredible comeback, and today we were second to last but the others had a tangle and we managed to slip through.”

ACCIONA | Sainz finished second in both races to maintain the top spot in the standings with 109 points to RXR’s 105. Chip Ganassi Racing, who lost the Race #1 win to a penalty, was knocked off the podium on Sunday by Andretti XE on a late pass. JBXE finished fifth in their first Grand Final of the season.

“We had the pace to fight for the win, but there was so much mud on track that the moment you got closer you lost visibility,” said ACCIONA | Sainz’s Laia Sanz. “I think we drove very intelligently during the weekend, thinking about the championship, and in the end I think it’s a great result.”

Sébastien Loeb‘s substitute duty for Nasser Al-Attiyah as Klara Andersson‘s ABT CUPRA XE team-mate ended with victory in the Redemption Race. Lia Block‘s first Extreme E weekend ended with a ninth and tenth for Carl Cox Motorsport.

Grand Final results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 6 Rosberg X Racing 8:54.133 Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 2 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 8:56.577 Mattias Ekström Laia Sanz 3 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 9:01.318 Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings 4 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 9:01.892 RJ Anderson Amanda Sorensen 5 22 JBXE 9:07.161 Hedda Hosås Andreas Bakkerud

Redemption Race results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 125 ABT CUPRA XE 8:41.225 Sébastien Loeb Klara Andersson 2 5 Veloce Racing 8:43.256 Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 3 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 9:02.739* Fraser McConnell Cristina Gutiérrez 4 58 NEOM McLaren XE 9:32.905* Tanner Foust Emma Gilmour 5 8 Carl Cox Motorsport 11:31.088* Timo Scheider Lia Block * – Received a penalty

Qualifying results

Round #1

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 6 Rosberg X Racing 8:50.714 Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 2 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 8:52.318 RJ Anderson Amanda Sorensen 3 58 NEOM McLaren XE 8:57.967 Tanner Foust Emma Gilmour 4 22 JBXE 8:58.857 Andreas Bakkerud Hedda Hosås 5 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 11:32.239* Fraser McConnell Cristina Gutiérrez

Heat #2

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 5 Veloce Racing 8:45.068 Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 2 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 8:46.545 Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings 3 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 8:48.797 Mattias Ekström Laia Sanz 4 125 ABT CUPRA XE 8:53.039 Sébastien Loeb Klara Andersson 5 8 Carl Cox Motorsport 8:59.985* Timo Scheider Lia Block

Round #2

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 6 Rosberg X Racing 8:44.755 Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky Johan Kristoffersson 2 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 8:48.624 Catie Munnings Timmy Hansen 3 125 ABT CUPRA XE 9:25.544 Klara Andersson Sébastien Loeb 4 58 NEOM McLaren XE DNF Emma Gilmour Tanner Foust 5 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing DNF Cristina Gutiérrez Fraser McConnell

Heat #2