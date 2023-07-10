Extreme E

Rosberg X Racing completes Sardinia sweep



Credit: Sam Bagnall

Rosberg X Racing is a big fan of Sardinia. Since Extreme E began running the Island X Prix there in 2021, RXR has won all but one final, and built upon this by sweeping the 2023 weekend.

RXR driver Johan Kristoffersson described Sardinia as “a proper RXR Island” as he and Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky steamrolled Sunday’s events by winning both heats and the Grand Final. Kristoffersson opened the Grand Final on a conservative gameplan to avoid contact with the pack of cars as they left the starting point, dropping him to fourth. However, the scramble provided an opening for him to slip through and take the lead, which Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky held onto after the driver swap.

Prior to the perfect run in 2023, the team won the inaugural Island X Prix in 2021 and Race #2 in 2022; RXR had also claimed the first race of 2022 but lost the victory due to penalties. With the sweep, RXR is now four points behind ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team for the championship lead.

“The level of competition in Extreme E is world class, and so to win two races this weekend is absolutely epic,” said RXR owner Nico Rosberg. “During yesterday’s Final, we were last after the start and managed an incredible comeback, and today we were second to last but the others had a tangle and we managed to slip through.”

ACCIONA | Sainz finished second in both races to maintain the top spot in the standings with 109 points to RXR’s 105. Chip Ganassi Racing, who lost the Race #1 win to a penalty, was knocked off the podium on Sunday by Andretti XE on a late pass. JBXE finished fifth in their first Grand Final of the season.

“We had the pace to fight for the win, but there was so much mud on track that the moment you got closer you lost visibility,” said ACCIONA | Sainz’s Laia Sanz. “I think we drove very intelligently during the weekend, thinking about the championship, and in the end I think it’s a great result.”

Sébastien Loeb‘s substitute duty for Nasser Al-Attiyah as Klara Andersson‘s ABT CUPRA XE team-mate ended with victory in the Redemption Race. Lia Block‘s first Extreme E weekend ended with a ninth and tenth for Carl Cox Motorsport.

Grand Final results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
16Rosberg X Racing8:54.133Johan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
255ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team8:56.577Mattias EkströmLaia Sanz
323Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E9:01.318Timmy HansenCatie Munnings
499GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing9:01.892RJ AndersonAmanda Sorensen
522JBXE9:07.161Hedda HosåsAndreas Bakkerud

Redemption Race results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
1125ABT CUPRA XE8:41.225Sébastien LoebKlara Andersson
25Veloce Racing8:43.256Kevin HansenMolly Taylor
344X44 Vida Carbon Racing9:02.739*Fraser McConnellCristina Gutiérrez
458NEOM McLaren XE9:32.905*Tanner FoustEmma Gilmour
58Carl Cox Motorsport11:31.088*Timo ScheiderLia Block
* – Received a penalty

Qualifying results

Round #1

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
16Rosberg X Racing8:50.714Johan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
299GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing8:52.318RJ AndersonAmanda Sorensen
358NEOM McLaren XE8:57.967Tanner FoustEmma Gilmour
422JBXE8:58.857Andreas BakkerudHedda Hosås
544X44 Vida Carbon Racing11:32.239*Fraser McConnellCristina Gutiérrez

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
15Veloce Racing8:45.068Kevin HansenMolly Taylor
223Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E8:46.545Timmy HansenCatie Munnings
355ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team8:48.797Mattias EkströmLaia Sanz
4125ABT CUPRA XE8:53.039Sébastien LoebKlara Andersson
58Carl Cox Motorsport8:59.985*Timo ScheiderLia Block

Round #2

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
16Rosberg X Racing8:44.755Mikaela Åhlin-KottulinskyJohan Kristoffersson
223Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E8:48.624Catie MunningsTimmy Hansen
3125ABT CUPRA XE9:25.544Klara AnderssonSébastien Loeb
458NEOM McLaren XEDNFEmma GilmourTanner Foust
544X44 Vida Carbon RacingDNFCristina GutiérrezFraser McConnell

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
155ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team8:59.696Laia SanzMattias Ekström
222JBXE9:08.472Hedda HosåsAndreas Bakkerud
38Carl Cox Motorsport9:07.573*Lia BlockTimo Scheider
499GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing9:19.807Amanda SorensenRJ Anderson
55Veloce Racing9:27.001Molly TaylorKevin Hansen
