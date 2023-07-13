Sebastian Vettel to Showcase Fossil-Free Fuel at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel will make a sustainable statement at this weeks Goodwood Festival of Speed by using 100% fossil-free fuel in his collection of F1 cars. Powered by P1 Fuel, Vettel’s iconic racing machines will demonstrate the practicality of using fossil-free fuel without modifications to their powerful engines.

Vettel, a pioneer of ‘Race without a Trace,’ aims to reduce CO2 emissions while driving and find a sustainable solution for future mobility. Goodwood Festival of Speed is joining the cause, with 20% of the total entry running on alternative fuels.

The former F1 champion’s presence at Goodwood provides an opportunity to hear directly from him about his cars, life after 16 years in F1, and his passion for finding alternative solutions to fossil fuels.

Martin Popilka, CEO of P1 Fuels, expressed his pride in showcasing the versatility of their fuels through Vettel’s participation, “Today is a proud day for P1 Fuels and the sustainable mobility community. Sebastian Vettel represents “Race without a Trace” with his Williams and McLaren F1 cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“It’s a significant milestone showing the versatility of our fuels in both new and old engines without any modifications. With the automotive world’s attention on this event, powering Sebastian’s cars further demonstrates the flexibility to cover all cars with ICE engines with our fuels.”

Fans can witness Sebastian Vettel’s commitment to sustainable racing and discover the future of fossil-free fuel at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed in person and online via the official live stream. This milestone event represents a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future for the automotive industry.