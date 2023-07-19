Williams Must ‘Manage Expectations’ in Hungary Despite Recent Good Form – Albon

Alexander Albon says it is important that Williams Racing ‘manage expectations’ going into this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix despite good results in the past three events.

The Thai driver secured an excellent eighth place at Silverstone two weeks ago to help the team move up to seventh place in the Constructors’ Championship. That came after two more impressive weekends in Canada and Austria where the FW45 has shown itself to be a good little car.

However, the Hungaroring is a very different circuit to any of the previous three tracks and requires a high downforce setup, and as a result Albon believes it could be a more difficult weekend for Williams.

“Hungary is a great circuit and one that we all love to drive around, as it has a great flow to it,” Albon said. “We’ve just come off the back of three strong races, however I think going into this week, we need to manage expectations slightly, as it’s not necessarily a track that should suit us.

“Nevertheless, we’ll see how the upgrades perform around a high downforce track, which is something that hasn’t been the case in the previous three races.”

“I’m super excited to get back to Budapest” – Logan Sargeant

Team-mate Logan Sargeant goes to Hungary on the back of his best result of his Formula 1 career to date, the American finishing an excellent eleventh at Silverstone, not far behind the two Scuderia Ferrari drivers in ninth and tenth.

Sargeant was able to use the potential of the FW45 two weeks ago and was close to bringing home his first top ten finish, and he is eager to replicate that form this weekend at the Hungaroring.

He is also keen to see how the new qualifying format will work this weekend, with the hard tyre mandated for Q1, the medium for Q2 and the soft, if he gets that far, mandated for Q3.

“I’m super excited to get back to Budapest,” said Sargeant. “A tricky track with a different qualifying format this weekend.

“Hopefully we can capitalise on that and have a good weekend.”