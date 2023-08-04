Belgium Points Haul an ‘Important Confidence Boost’ for Aston Martin – Mike Krack

Mike Krack feels scoring twelve points during the Belgian Grand Prix will give an important ‘confidence boost’ to the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team at a track where they were not expecting to be that competitive.

Fernando Alonso delivered a strong performance to secure fifth place at Spa-Francorchamps, the Spaniard ending ahead of both George Russell and Lando Norris, with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and McLaren F1 Team both having been stronger on track in recent races.

Lance Stroll also scored points for ninth place, making a one-stop strategy work after starting outside of the top ten, with his tyre management, particularly on the soft compound noticeably impressive. He did lose a place to Esteban Ocon late in the day but was still able to bring home two points.

Krack, the Team Principal of the Silverstone-based team, believes both drivers showed good pace throughout the race at Spa-Francorchamps, and to go into the summer break still sitting third in the Constructors’ Championship despite a relatively poor run of form will give everyone a boost.

“We delivered a more competitive performance today, with both drivers racing well and managing different strategies,” said Krack.

“Lance was one of three drivers to make only one stop – and that required some excellent tyre management across both stints. With the threat of rain in the middle part of the race, we kept his options open as long as we could and really stretched out the final stint on the Softs.

“Fernando’s race was a bit more straightforward and, with clean air for much of the race, he was able to show good pace to bring home fifth place.

“The twelve points scored today ensure we maintain third place in the Constructors’ Championship. This was an important confidence boost for everyone in the team before the well-earned summer break.”