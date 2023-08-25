Haas Confirm Magnussen and Hülkenberg for 2024 Season

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team have confirmed that both Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg will remain with the team for the 2024 season.

The contracts for both drivers were due to expire at the end of the season, and whilst the future of Hülkenberg looked nailed on after some impressive performances, many wondered if Magnussen would be offered an extension. Haas have kept faith in both drivers and shown loyalty by sticking with the pair for the 2024 season, especially with so many young drivers waiting for an opportunity.

Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner said: “I think it’s safe to say that we’ve had an extremely solid driver pairing this season in Formula 1 and ultimately there was no reason to look to change that moving forward.”

Magnussen returned to Haas in 2022, following Nikita Mazepin leaving the team just a few weeks before the season opener in Bahrain. Since then, it’s been a rollercoaster 18 months for the Dane, with the highlight being a first career pole position at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Magnussen said: “I’m obviously very happy to see my relationship with Haas extended once again. My return in 2022 had been unexpected but was filled with numerous highlights, and although this season hasn’t gone quite as we’d hoped, we’ve still managed to get into the points and shown potential in the package we have.

“There’s plenty of racing remaining in 2023 and we’ve got a lot of work to do to continue to understand the VF-23 – that learning can be applied into the 2024 car. My thanks, as always, go to Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for giving me the opportunity to keep racing in the sport I love.”

Steiner added: “Magnussen is obviously a very well-known quantity to us, and I’m delighted he’ll return for what will be his seventh season in Haas colours. With 113 starts for our team alone, we know where his strengths lie and his knowledge and experience of our organization pairs very well with that too.

Hülkenberg made his return to F1 at the start of the season with Haas after three years out of the sport. Since returning, his performances have been impressive, especially in qualifying with a front-row spot – although he was later demoted three places for impeding – in Canada and multiple Q3 appearances.

Hulkenberg was delighted with the news and hopes for more success in 2024: “It’s nice to get things sorted early for next season to just keep the focus on racing and improving performance. I enjoy being part of the team and share Gene and Guenther’s passion for it.

“We’re competing in a very tight midfield and I’m looking forward to building on what we’ve done together so far and taking that forward into 2024.”

Steiner continued: “Nico’s simply slotted in without fuss or fanfare and proved himself to be a valuable member of the team. He’s approaching 200 starts in Formula 1 and we’re very happy to be the beneficiary of that experience behind the wheel.”