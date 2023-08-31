Mercedes extends driver pairing of Hamilton, Russell through 2025

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team announced contract extensions for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, securing their places on the works team until 2025. Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff said that it was a “straightforward decision” to resign their current driver pairing, due to their merits as individual drivers as well as the “stability” they provide to the team.

“Continuing with our current driver line-up was a straightforward decision. We have the strongest pairing on the grid and both drivers are playing a crucial role in the team to move us forward. The strength and stability they provide will be key building blocks for our future success.”

Considering the immense success the team has achieved in partnership with Seven-time World Champion Hamilton, Wolff said that his continuing with Mercedes was no surprise. He added that Hamilton’s role as a leader, both on and off track, has been essential to the team as they vie for contention in future championships and pursue projects aimed to promote inclusion and sustainability.

“Our partnership with Lewis is one of the most successful in the sport’s history. It was always a formality that we would continue together – and it’s energising for us all to be confirming that publicly. His qualities as a pure racing driver are illustrated by his remarkable track record; but over our years together, he has grown to become a pillar and leader of our team.

“Those leadership qualities are crucial as we focus on fighting for world championships again. As F1’s biggest global star, he has also played a key role in shaping our commitments to diversity, inclusion and sustainability, that will be foundations for our success in the years ahead.”

Hamilton said that he is determined to recapture the lead spot in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Mercedes, and said that he is grateful for everything he has achieved with the team since he joined in 2013.

“We dream everyday of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal. Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it’s been an honour to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team.”

“We have never been hungrier to win. We have learnt from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again. I’m grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story isn’t finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won’t stop until we do.”

Wolff said that Russell has proven to be a valuable addition to the team since he started racing for the team in 2022, with his on-track pace, attention to detail and growth mindset reaping benefits for the team.

“George is a leading light of his generation. He has repaid the faith we showed in him when promoting him to a race seat in 2022. His maiden pole position in Hungary and first Grand Prix victory in São Paulo were standout moments last season.

“As a driver, he combines razor-sharp speed with the tenacity of a true fighter. But he brings, too, an intelligence and attention to detail that will help him to continue to grow, develop and improve further. He is a natural fit to the team and we are delighted to have extended the relationship for the coming years.”

Russell said that he is excited to continue on with the team he “grew up with” since his time in their Junior programme, and looks forward to another two years working with the “inspiring” team members at Mercedes’ Brackley and Brixworth factories.

“I have grown up with this team ever since joining as part of the Junior programme back in 2017. It’s my home and it feels fantastic to extend our special relationship through 2025.

“After stepping up to the Mercedes race seat last year, I wanted to reward the trust and belief that Toto and the rest of the team placed in me. Taking my first pole position and race win last year was an unforgettable feeling. More importantly though, it’s been great to work with everybody at Brackley and Brixworth to make progress with our car and push forward our development. Their loyalty, vision and hard work is inspiring.”