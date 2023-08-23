Mercedes will Continue their Battle for Second in the Constructors’ Championship – Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff says there is excitement to be returning to the race track this weekend as the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season resumes with the Dutch Grand Prix after the summer break.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team currently sit second in the Constructors’ Championship heading into the final ten races of the year, and Wolff says that everyone is working hard to ensure they finish the season as best of the rest behind Oracle Red Bull Racing.

The Team Principal at Mercedes also hints that a lot of their planned development between now and the end of the season will be aimed at their 2024 car, but Wolff insists the thrill of the competition and the desire to finish second will push them to improve the 2023 machine as well.

“It’s good to get back to work,” said Wolff. “The summer break is important for everyone to take some well-deserved time off, but we’re racers and we love the thrill of competition.

“We return recharged and ready for the second half of the season. There is plenty to fight for and we won’t be letting up. We will push hard in the battle for second in the Constructors’ Championship.

“We will also be driving development forward for 2024. Those are challenges we are excited for, starting this weekend.”

The 2022 Dutch Grand Prix saw podium finish for Mercedes as George Russell took second place behind Max Verstappen, whilst team-mate Lewis Hamilton also impressed, and Wolff is hopeful of another good result of the team in between the sand dunes this season.

“Zandvoort is a fantastic place to resume the season,” Wolff added. “It’s a challenging track with an old-school feel; banked corners and high-speed sections undulating through the dunes.

“There’s always an incredible atmosphere with the passionate Dutch fans and it’s always a fantastic celebration of our sport. I’m sure this year will be no different and I’m excited to get there.”