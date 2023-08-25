Off Road

Seth Quintero records South Racing’s first U.S. win at Vegas to Reno

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Art Eugenio/Red Bull Content Pool

South Racing Can-Am is one of the top international rally raid UTV teams, but was never able to stand on the top step of the podium in the United States. That finally changed when Seth Quintero won the UTV Turbo Pro class at the Vegas to Reno with the best time among all UTVs.

Quintero set a time of 9:33:26, beating the UTV Trophy Unlimited Polaris of Mitch Guthrie. Although both are with different manufacturers for their American racing programmes, they are team-mates for the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team that compete in the World Rally-Raid Championship’s T3 category; Guthrie won the most recent leg in Sonora. Racing with his father Aaron as co-driver, Quintero started at the back in thirty-eighth but his Can-Am Maverick “worked like a charm all day long.”

His time was good for eleventh overall of all entries and just seven minutes behind the Class 6100 car of Justin Blower. Race winner and Trick Truck driver Ryan Arciero scored his third straight V2R triumph with forty-one minutes on Quintero.

Austin Jones, the W2RC T3 points leader and fellow Red Bull driver who won the Dakar Rally ahead of Quintero, finished sixth in UTV Turbo Pro after suffering a rear hub and axle failure in the final 125 miles. Jones has a one-point edge over Quintero that he hopes to expand this weekend at the W2RC’s Desafío Ruta 40.

The V2R was plagued by scoring issues due to penalties and time credits that were not given out until Thursday, nearly a week after the race took place. Such penalties included Danny Cooper losing the overall bike win to Hayden Hintz while Corey Goin won the 1000 Limited Car class instead of Peter Hajas, though driver protests have prompted further review.

Class winners

ClassOverall FinishNumberCompetitors of RecordTime
3 Wheeler Expert100501David Ham, Dave Wylie, Sammy Ehrenberg11:56:01.187
Car/Truck: 1000 Limited Car281036Corey Goin, Robbie Surprenant, Greg Pierson9:52:49.885
Car/Truck: 6100 Spec76127Jack Olliges, Mike Bollig, Jordan Dean, Mason DeCunzo9:18:06.853
Car/Truck: Baja745003Mavrick Gaunt, Chris Johnson, Christopher Ramey11:01:27.144
Car/Truck: Limited Mid-Size1097122Todd Walter, Jordan Maxwell, Tom Watson, Carey Nomura12:28:04.123
Car/Truck: Sports708164Matthew Legg, Mike Slawson10:52:45.982
Car/Truck: Stock Full1361230Chris Woo, Austin Hall, Kelly Willis, Nick Holmer13:54:51.494
Car/Truck: Stock Mid-Size1257330Chad Hall, Josh Hall, Aaron Lechner, Waqas Shafi13:08:19.023
Car/Truck: Trick Truck132Ryan Arciero, Travis Moores, Kyle Washington8:52:50.368
Car/Truck: Unlimited Car411502Casey Currie, Aaron Quesada9:59:07.996
Car/Truck: VintageN/AN/ANo FinishersN/A
Class 4400 Ultra41354437Dustin Sexton, Steve White, Marc Dilorenzo, JonathonBrooks13:54:27.521
Class 4600 Ultra41564695Jesse Bennett, Eric Horntvedt18:09:19.968
JeepSpeed ChallengeN/AN/ANo FinishersN/A
JeepSpeed CupN/AN/ANo FinishersN/A
JeepSpeed Trophy1014724Rob Seubert11:58:12.852
Motorcycle 399 Expert117252Angie Figg, Danny Young, Henry Young12:50:36.575
Motorcycle 399 Pro110X77Dee Williams12:28:42.851
Motorcycle Family Expert87F15Piper Wells, Jeff Wells11:24:59.960
Motorcycle Ironman Amateur111O720Patrick E. Culligan12:30:43.999
Motorcycle Ironman Expert96O2Kevin Repan11:43:04.395
Motorcycle Ironman Pro13J1Zach Myers9:35:27.745
Motorcycle Lites Pro53A5John Levie, Clay Cutler10:17:59.795
Motorcycle Open Amateur82367Cody Rash, Beau Rash, Cory Rash11:10:25.648
Motorcycle Open Expert25302Kody Moutafidis, Wyatt Bittner9:48:55.711
Motorcycle Open Pro2N1Hayden Hintz, Trevor Hunter8:54:48.268
Motorcycle Over 30 Expert63510Wesley Grimshaw, Kirt Hulsey, Morgan Shultz10:37:58.393
Motorcycle Over 30 Pro12P23Gregory Pheasant, Will Heiss9:35:07.720
Motorcycle Over 40 Expert72722Nick Lopez, Scott Morris, Aron Huntington10:54:10.170
Motorcycle Over 40 Pro73C36Brett Stevens, Chris Fry10:59:16.286
Motorcycle Over 50 Expert114804Scott McIntosh, Mike Frick12:39:04.787
Motorcycle Over 60 Expert84811Harold Harris, Manny Ornellas, Bill Sekeres, Scott Atchison11:14:16.775
Quad ExpertN/AN/ANo FinishersN/A
Quad Ironman Expert93603Matthew Silsby11:36:12.483
Quad Pro51Q5Daulton Keyes10:14:37.249
UTV Normally Aspirated Pro105R67Dan Phillips, Anthony Busico, Paul Phillips12:18:37.475
UTV Sportsman97M982Nicholas Shearer, Blaise Murray11:47:52.150
UTV Super Stock Turbo79S906Mitchell Alsup11:06:06.474
UTV Trophy Unlimited14H51Mitch Guthrie, Kellon Walch9:36:14.464
UTV Turbo Pro11T903Seth Quintero, Aaron Quintero9:33:26.982
