2023 Desafio Ruta 40: 99 on entry list

After a four-month summer break, the World Rally-Raid Championship returns with the Desafío Ruta 40 in Argentina, its first edition since 2018. 99 names are on the entry list, with 24 being from the FIA side, 46 from the FIM, and 29 are domestic and amateur teams not under regulation of either sanctioning body.
While the DR 40 is the penultimate race of the W2RC season, Sébastien Loeb abandons his pursuit as Bahrain Raid Xtreme skips Argentina to focus on the finale in Morocco and the 2024 Dakar Rally. With Loeb out of the picture, Nasser Al-Attiyah will have his second straight championship all but clinched barring disaster and domination for Yazeed Al-Rajhi. The DR 40 will also be Al-Attiyah’s final race with Toyota under his current contract, though he has launched negotiations with the team and others—including BRX—over the summer.
Only six cars make up the top-level T1 class, all but one of which are Toyota Hiluxes. BRX’s absence means none of the other Prodrive Hunters like Guerlain Chicherit and the Baumgart brothers are taking part; although they impressed at Sonora and Argentina is a stone’s throw away from their home country of Brazil, the Baumgarts will likely still be in debrief mode as the DR 40 is a week after the ongoing Sertões Rally.
Fourteen Light Prototypes are in T3, nine of whom have declared for W2RC points. Alongside the usual suspects, Nicolás Cavigliasso and Gabriel Rodríguez will make their T3 débuts in MCE-5 cars. Austin Jones has a one-point edge in the championship over fellow Red Bull driver Seth Quintero.
While four cars make up T4, only Shinsuke Umeda will be earning points towards the championship. Points leader Rokas Baciuška has his second straight title nearly locked up as he leads Umeda, who sits third behind Dakar-only Eryk Goczał, by 110 points but will not race in Argentina. Eight-time Spanish Enduro Champion Jaume Betriu will enter his first W2RC race as navigator to Eduard Pons, having débuted at the Baja Aragón in July. Gustavo Gallego, who finished third overall among quads at the 2017 Dakar Rally before becoming an SSV driver, makes his maiden world championship start in the class.
The top echelon of bike racing is also missing names as Kevin Benavides, Skyler Howes, or Daniel Sanders are not among the eleven RallyGP entries. Benavides broke his wrist while testing in late July and will consequently miss his second race of the year, continuing a difficult season despite winning Dakar, while Sanders is still recovering from a broken femur from a training crash in May a month after winning the Sonora Rally. Howes departed Husqvarna in June, leaving Luciano Benavides as the manufacturer’s lone RallyGP representative. Toby Price leads the latter Benavides by seven points.
After sweeping Sonora, Romain Dumontier looks to leapfrog Paolo Lucci for the Rally2 points lead as he trails by just three points. Third-placed Jean-Loup Lepan, who is behind Lucci by twenty-one, also hopes to spoil the party after skipping Sonora. Carlos Llibre enters his first W2RC race of the year in pursuit of making the 2024 Dakar Rally, while Michael Docherty is back after a wrist injury forced him out of the last two rounds. Sebastián Urquía, a mainstay of the Dakar Rally during its time in South America in the 2010s and winner of the most recent DR 40 in the Group N class, is taking part as well.
Six Rally2 riders, Leo Dari of Rally3, eight Open Moto riders, and five Open UTV drivers are on the Road to Dakar, with the best bike and UTV finishers among them earning free registration for the 2024 Dakar Rally. Names include Jeremías Pascual, who finished second at the South American Rally Race in February, SARR T3.2 champion Diego Blas, 2021 Campeonato Argentino de Rally y Navegación (CaNav) and SARR N1 winner Marcio Yampa, 2022 CaNav M2 champion Iván Martín and runner-up Martín Franco.
Blas Zapag is one of the three Open Auto drivers. He was the first Paraguayan to compete in rallycross when he ran a GRC Lites round in 2015 before competing in the Dakar Rally five years later.
Joaquín Debeljuh headlines the Open Moto entries on an RVM 450, a rebadged Kove Moto bike. RVM prepares Kove’s motorcycles in the region, a similar arrangement that the Chinese manufacturer had with Rocky Mountain Detours for the Sonora Rally and Mexican 1000.
Matias Innocente and his father Lucas Innocente comprise half of the Open Quad riders. The elder Innocente finished second in class at the 2014 DR 40.
The Desafío Ruta 40 begins on 28 August in La Rioja and runs through 1 September, ending in Salta.
FIA entry list
T1
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|200
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Mathieu Baumel
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+
|201
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|Timo Gottschalk
|Overdrive Racing
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|202
|Sebastián Halpern
|Bernardo Graue
|X-raid Team
|Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus
|203
|Juan Cruz Yacopini
|Daniel Oliveiras
|Overdrive Racing
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|204
|Denis Krotov
|Konstantin Zhiltsov
|Overdrive Racing
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|205
|Eugenio Amos*
|Paolo Ceci
|Overdrive Racing
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
T3
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|300
|Austin Jones
|Gustavo Gugelmin
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|301
|Seth Quintero
|Dennis Zenz
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|302
|Mitch Guthrie
|Kellon Walch
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|MCE-5 T3M
|303
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|Pablo Moreno Huete
|Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|304
|Francisco Lopéz Contardo
|Juan Pablo Latrach
|Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|305
|João Ferreira
|Manuel Porem
|X-raid Team
|Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype
|306
|Mattias Ekström
|Emil Bergkvist
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|307
|Claude Fournier
|Szymon Gospodarczyk
|BBR Motorsport
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|308
|David Zille
|Sebastian Cesana
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|309
|Nicolás Cavigliasso*
|Valeria Pertegarini
|Wevers Sport
|MCE-5 T3M
|310
|Juan Carlos Cerda*
|Álvaro León
|Terracop Rally
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|311
|Gabriel Rodríguez*
|Santiago de la Vega
|Wevers Sport
|MCE-5 T3M
|312
|Hernán Garcés*
|Bruno Jacomy
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|313
|Oscar Santos Peralta*
|Loutival Roldan
|Santos Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
T4
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|400
|Shinsuke Umeda
|Maurizio Dominella
|Xtremeplus
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|401
|Enrico Gaspari*
|Ricardo Torlaschi
|Xtremeplus
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|402
|Eduard Pons*
|Jaume Betriu
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
|403
|Gustavo Gallego*
|Eugenio Arrieta
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
FIM entry list
RallyGP
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|1
|Sam Sunderland
|Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing
|GasGass 450 Rally Factory
|2
|Ricky Brabec
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|7
|Pablo Quintanilla
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|8
|Toby Price
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Factory
|11
|José Ignacio Cornejo
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|14
|Sebastian Bühler
|Hero MotoSports
|Hero 450 Rally
|16
|Ross Branch
|Hero MotoSports
|Hero 450 Rally
|42
|Adrien Van Beveren
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|52
|Matthias Walkner
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Factory
|68
|Tosha Schareina
|Honda Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|77
|Luciano Benavides
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Factory
Rally2
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|17
|Romain Dumontier
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Factory Rally
|21
|Bradley Cox
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|23
|Konrad Dąbrowski
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|29
|Diego Llanos
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|35
|Dominique Cizeau Girault
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|46
|Paolo Lucci
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|55
|David Martin
|David Martin
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|56
|Jiří Brož
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|57
|Fabien von Thüngen
|Fabien von Thüngen
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|60
|Francisco Arredondo
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|61
|Carlos Llibre
|Xraids Experience
|GasGas RX 450F Replica
|63
|Sebastián Urquía
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|64
|Carlos Malo Peña
|Carlos Malo Peña
|Honda CRF450X
|65
|Iván Martín
|Iván Martín
|Kove 450 Rally
|66
|Jeremías Pascual
|Jeremías Pascual
|Beta 430 RR
|67
|Rolando Martinez
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|76
|Jean-Loup Lepan
|DUUST Diverse Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|111
|Michael Docherty
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
Rally3
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|121
|Leo Dari
|Leo Dari
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|122
|Ardit Kurtaj
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|123
|Mauricio Cueva
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 EXC-F
Quad
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Quad
|152
|Manuel Andújar
|7240 Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|153
|Juraj Varga
|Varga Motorsport
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|154
|Francisco Moreno
|Franci Moreno RallyTeam
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|165
|Rodolfo Guillioli
|Pepitas Racing Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|170
|Leonardo Martinez
|Martinez Racing
|Can-Am Renegade
|171
|Suany Martinez
|Martinez Racing
|Can-Am Renegade
|172
|Tobias Carrizo
|MED Racing Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|173
|Ayelen Bogado
|MEC Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|174
|Facundo Viel
|Viel Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|175
|Matias Canalis
|Paparrelli
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|176
|Mariani Viel
|Viel Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|177
|Gaston Gonzalez
|Gonzalez Racing
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|178
|Mariano Bennazar
|Bennazar Quad Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|179
|Marcelo Medeiros
|Taguatur Racing Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
Open entry list
Auto
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|650
|Blas Zapag
|Juan Jose Sanchez
|Copetrol Rally
|Toyota Hilux
|651
|Ramon Nuñez
|Juan Antonio Cosiani
|Salta Rally Team
|Toyota Hilux
|652
|Sergio Larreguy
|Nestor Norha
|Etap Racing
|Toyota Hilux
UTV
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|670
|Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli
|Gonzalo Rinaldi
|Ferioli Racing Team
|Can-Am Maverick
|671
|Alfredo Olmedo
|Daniel Lopez
|CAn-Am Racing Team
|Can-Am Maverick
|672
|Pablo Macua
|Antonela Fazzi
|Macua Sport Team
|Can-Am Maverick
|673
|Ruben Gentile
|Yessica Gentile
|HV Racing
|Can-Am Maverick
|674
|Rodrigo Caballero
|Nicolas Bollero
|Rodrigo Caballero
|Can-Am Maverick
|675
|Diego Blas
|Conrado Ismael Azategui
|GM Motorsport
|Can-Am Maverick
|676
|Javier Velez
|Fernando Imperatrice
|GM Motorsport
|Can-Am Maverick
|677
|Antonio Pennesi
|Martin Wintersteter
|ATV Sport Rally
|Can-Am Maverick
|678
|Juan Jose Semino
|Gonzalo Oltra
|Xcorpion Rally Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3 XRS
Moto
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|600
|Joaquín Debeljuh
|RVM Rally Team
|RVM Rally 450
|601
|Santiago Rostan
|Pampa Rental Rally Team
|Husqvarna FE 450
|602
|Martín Franco
|MED Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|603
|Matias Araona
|Enfermos por el Dakar Rally Team
|Yamaha WR450F
|604
|Agustin Pedersen
|Revo
|Honda XR250 Tornado
|605
|Rodrigo de Abreu Sallum
|MED Racing Team
|Husqvarna FE 450
|606
|Blas Zapag Peralta
|MED Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|607
|Juan Nimo
|Particular Revo
|Honda XR250 Tornado
|608
|Marcio Yampa
|MEB Belen Rally
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|609
|Agustin Donovan
|Donovan Racing Team
|Honda XR250 Tornado
|610
|Eduardo Parra
|Revo
|Honda XR250 Tornado
|611
|Juan Cruz Carrizo
|JC Electricidad SA
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|612
|Marcelo Carozza
|MHC Rally Parts
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
Quad
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|620
|Lucas Innocente
|Corrientes Dakar Team
|Can-Am Renegade
|621
|Matías Innocente
|Corrientes Dakar Team
|Can-Am Renegade
|622
|Samuel Martinez
|Yamaha Team Colombia
|Yamaha Raptor 700R
|623
|Santiago Rostan
|Pampa Rental Rally Team
|Can-Am Renegade