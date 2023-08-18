World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40: 99 on entry list

Credit: Wevers Sport/MCE-5 Development

After a four-month summer break, the World Rally-Raid Championship returns with the Desafío Ruta 40 in Argentina, its first edition since 2018. 99 names are on the entry list, with 24 being from the FIA side, 46 from the FIM, and 29 are domestic and amateur teams not under regulation of either sanctioning body.

While the DR 40 is the penultimate race of the W2RC season, Sébastien Loeb abandons his pursuit as Bahrain Raid Xtreme skips Argentina to focus on the finale in Morocco and the 2024 Dakar Rally. With Loeb out of the picture, Nasser Al-Attiyah will have his second straight championship all but clinched barring disaster and domination for Yazeed Al-Rajhi. The DR 40 will also be Al-Attiyah’s final race with Toyota under his current contract, though he has launched negotiations with the team and others—including BRX—over the summer.

Only six cars make up the top-level T1 class, all but one of which are Toyota Hiluxes. BRX’s absence means none of the other Prodrive Hunters like Guerlain Chicherit and the Baumgart brothers are taking part; although they impressed at Sonora and Argentina is a stone’s throw away from their home country of Brazil, the Baumgarts will likely still be in debrief mode as the DR 40 is a week after the ongoing Sertões Rally.

Fourteen Light Prototypes are in T3, nine of whom have declared for W2RC points. Alongside the usual suspects, Nicolás Cavigliasso and Gabriel Rodríguez will make their T3 débuts in MCE-5 cars. Austin Jones has a one-point edge in the championship over fellow Red Bull driver Seth Quintero.

While four cars make up T4, only Shinsuke Umeda will be earning points towards the championship. Points leader Rokas Baciuška has his second straight title nearly locked up as he leads Umeda, who sits third behind Dakar-only Eryk Goczał, by 110 points but will not race in Argentina. Eight-time Spanish Enduro Champion Jaume Betriu will enter his first W2RC race as navigator to Eduard Pons, having débuted at the Baja Aragón in July. Gustavo Gallego, who finished third overall among quads at the 2017 Dakar Rally before becoming an SSV driver, makes his maiden world championship start in the class.

The top echelon of bike racing is also missing names as Kevin Benavides, Skyler Howes, or Daniel Sanders are not among the eleven RallyGP entries. Benavides broke his wrist while testing in late July and will consequently miss his second race of the year, continuing a difficult season despite winning Dakar, while Sanders is still recovering from a broken femur from a training crash in May a month after winning the Sonora Rally. Howes departed Husqvarna in June, leaving Luciano Benavides as the manufacturer’s lone RallyGP representative. Toby Price leads the latter Benavides by seven points.

After sweeping Sonora, Romain Dumontier looks to leapfrog Paolo Lucci for the Rally2 points lead as he trails by just three points. Third-placed Jean-Loup Lepan, who is behind Lucci by twenty-one, also hopes to spoil the party after skipping Sonora. Carlos Llibre enters his first W2RC race of the year in pursuit of making the 2024 Dakar Rally, while Michael Docherty is back after a wrist injury forced him out of the last two rounds. Sebastián Urquía, a mainstay of the Dakar Rally during its time in South America in the 2010s and winner of the most recent DR 40 in the Group N class, is taking part as well.

Six Rally2 riders, Leo Dari of Rally3, eight Open Moto riders, and five Open UTV drivers are on the Road to Dakar, with the best bike and UTV finishers among them earning free registration for the 2024 Dakar Rally. Names include Jeremías Pascual, who finished second at the South American Rally Race in February, SARR T3.2 champion Diego Blas, 2021 Campeonato Argentino de Rally y Navegación (CaNav) and SARR N1 winner Marcio Yampa, 2022 CaNav M2 champion Iván Martín and runner-up Martín Franco.

Blas Zapag is one of the three Open Auto drivers. He was the first Paraguayan to compete in rallycross when he ran a GRC Lites round in 2015 before competing in the Dakar Rally five years later.

Joaquín Debeljuh headlines the Open Moto entries on an RVM 450, a rebadged Kove Moto bike. RVM prepares Kove’s motorcycles in the region, a similar arrangement that the Chinese manufacturer had with Rocky Mountain Detours for the Sonora Rally and Mexican 1000.

Matias Innocente and his father Lucas Innocente comprise half of the Open Quad riders. The elder Innocente finished second in class at the 2014 DR 40.

The Desafío Ruta 40 begins on 28 August in La Rioja and runs through 1 September, ending in Salta.

FIA entry list

T1

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
200Nasser Al-AttiyahMathieu BaumelToyota Gazoo RacingToyota GR DKR Hilux T1+
201Yazeed Al-RajhiTimo GottschalkOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux Overdrive
202Sebastián HalpernBernardo GraueX-raid TeamMini John Cooper Works Rally Plus
203Juan Cruz YacopiniDaniel OliveirasOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux Overdrive
204Denis KrotovKonstantin ZhiltsovOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux Overdrive
205Eugenio Amos*Paolo CeciOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux Overdrive
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

T3

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
300Austin JonesGustavo GugelminRed Bull Off-Road Junior TeamCan-Am Maverick X3
301Seth QuinteroDennis ZenzRed Bull Off-Road Junior TeamCan-Am Maverick X3
302Mitch GuthrieKellon WalchRed Bull Off-Road Junior TeamMCE-5 T3M
303Cristina GutiérrezPablo Moreno HueteRed Bull Can-Am Factory RacingCan-Am Maverick X3
304Francisco Lopéz ContardoJuan Pablo LatrachRed Bull Can-Am Factory RacingCan-Am Maverick X3
305João FerreiraManuel PoremX-raid TeamYamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype
306Mattias EkströmEmil BergkvistSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick X3
307Claude FournierSzymon GospodarczykBBR MotorsportCan-Am Maverick X3
308David ZilleSebastian CesanaSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick X3
309Nicolás Cavigliasso*Valeria PertegariniWevers SportMCE-5 T3M
310Juan Carlos Cerda*Álvaro LeónTerracop RallyCan-Am Maverick X3
311Gabriel Rodríguez*Santiago de la VegaWevers SportMCE-5 T3M
312Hernán Garcés*Bruno JacomySouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick X3
313Oscar Santos Peralta*Loutival RoldanSantos RacingCan-Am Maverick X3

T4

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
400Shinsuke UmedaMaurizio DominellaXtremeplusPolaris RZR Pro R
401Enrico Gaspari*Ricardo TorlaschiXtremeplusPolaris RZR Pro R
402Eduard Pons*Jaume BetriuSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
403Gustavo Gallego*Eugenio ArrietaSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR

FIM entry list

RallyGP

NumberRiderTeamBike
1Sam SunderlandRed Bull GasGas Factory RacingGasGass 450 Rally Factory
2Ricky BrabecMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
7Pablo QuintanillaMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
8Toby PriceRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM 450 Rally Factory
11José Ignacio CornejoMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
14Sebastian BühlerHero MotoSportsHero 450 Rally
16Ross BranchHero MotoSportsHero 450 Rally
42Adrien Van BeverenMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
52Matthias WalknerRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM 450 Rally Factory
68Tosha SchareinaHonda TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
77Luciano BenavidesHusqvarna Factory RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Factory

Rally2

NumberRiderTeamBike
17Romain DumontierHT Rally Raid Husqvarna RacingHusqvarna 450 Factory Rally
21Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
23Konrad DąbrowskiBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
29Diego LlanosXraids ExperienceKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
35Dominique Cizeau GiraultXraids ExperienceKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
46Paolo LucciBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
55David MartinDavid MartinKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
56Jiří BrožBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
57Fabien von ThüngenFabien von ThüngenKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
60Francisco ArredondoBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
61Carlos LlibreXraids ExperienceGasGas RX 450F Replica
63Sebastián UrquíaXraids ExperienceKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
64Carlos Malo PeñaCarlos Malo PeñaHonda CRF450X
65Iván MartínIván MartínKove 450 Rally
66Jeremías PascualJeremías PascualBeta 430 RR
67Rolando MartinezXraids ExperienceKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
76Jean-Loup LepanDUUST Diverse RacingKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
111Michael DochertyBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
Underscore – Road to Dakar participant

Rally3

NumberRiderTeamBike
121Leo DariLeo DariKTM 450 EXC-F
122Ardit KurtajXraids ExperienceKTM 450 EXC-F
123Mauricio CuevaXraids ExperienceKTM 450 EXC-F

Quad

NumberRiderTeamQuad
152Manuel Andújar7240 TeamYamaha Raptor 700
153Juraj VargaVarga MotorsportYamaha Raptor 700
154Francisco MorenoFranci Moreno RallyTeamYamaha Raptor 700
165Rodolfo GuillioliPepitas Racing TeamYamaha Raptor 700
170Leonardo MartinezMartinez RacingCan-Am Renegade
171Suany MartinezMartinez RacingCan-Am Renegade
172Tobias CarrizoMED Racing TeamYamaha Raptor 700
173Ayelen BogadoMEC TeamYamaha Raptor 700
174Facundo VielViel TeamYamaha Raptor 700
175Matias CanalisPaparrelliYamaha Raptor 700
176Mariani VielViel TeamYamaha Raptor 700
177Gaston GonzalezGonzalez RacingYamaha Raptor 700
178Mariano BennazarBennazar Quad TeamYamaha Raptor 700
179Marcelo MedeirosTaguatur Racing TeamYamaha Raptor 700

Open entry list

Auto

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
650Blas ZapagJuan Jose SanchezCopetrol RallyToyota Hilux
651Ramon NuñezJuan Antonio CosianiSalta Rally TeamToyota Hilux
652Sergio LarreguyNestor NorhaEtap RacingToyota Hilux

UTV

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
670Jeremías Gonzalez FerioliGonzalo RinaldiFerioli Racing TeamCan-Am Maverick
671Alfredo OlmedoDaniel LopezCAn-Am Racing TeamCan-Am Maverick
672Pablo MacuaAntonela FazziMacua Sport TeamCan-Am Maverick
673Ruben GentileYessica GentileHV RacingCan-Am Maverick
674Rodrigo CaballeroNicolas BolleroRodrigo CaballeroCan-Am Maverick
675Diego BlasConrado Ismael AzateguiGM MotorsportCan-Am Maverick
676Javier VelezFernando ImperatriceGM MotorsportCan-Am Maverick
677Antonio PennesiMartin WintersteterATV Sport RallyCan-Am Maverick
678Juan Jose SeminoGonzalo OltraXcorpion Rally RacingCan-Am Maverick X3 XRS

Moto

NumberRiderTeamBike
600Joaquín DebeljuhRVM Rally TeamRVM Rally 450
601Santiago RostanPampa Rental Rally TeamHusqvarna FE 450
602Martín FrancoMED Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
603Matias AraonaEnfermos por el Dakar Rally TeamYamaha WR450F
604Agustin PedersenRevoHonda XR250 Tornado
605Rodrigo de Abreu SallumMED Racing TeamHusqvarna FE 450
606Blas Zapag PeraltaMED Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
607Juan NimoParticular RevoHonda XR250 Tornado
608Marcio YampaMEB Belen RallyKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
609Agustin DonovanDonovan Racing TeamHonda XR250 Tornado
610Eduardo ParraRevoHonda XR250 Tornado
611Juan Cruz CarrizoJC Electricidad SAKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
612Marcelo CarozzaMHC Rally PartsHonda CRF 450 Rally

Quad

NumberRiderTeamBike
620Lucas InnocenteCorrientes Dakar TeamCan-Am Renegade
621Matías InnocenteCorrientes Dakar TeamCan-Am Renegade
622Samuel MartinezYamaha Team ColombiaYamaha Raptor 700R
623Santiago RostanPampa Rental Rally TeamCan-Am Renegade
