Ty Gibbs, Ty Majeski tie up lower series in Indy

It has been a good weekend so far for drivers named Ty in Indianapolis. On Friday, Ty Majeski dominated the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoff opener at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The following day, Ty Gibbs did the same in the Xfinity Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Majeski started second at IRP but took the lead from pole sitter Christian Eckes on lap 4. After Corey Heim took the lead shortly after a restart on lap 22 for Greg Van Alst‘s wreck, Majeski claimed the spot on lap 40 and never looked back. Van Alst’s retirement in his Truck début continues a dubious national series entry for the ARCA Daytona winner, havin galso finished last due to a crash in his maiden Xfinity race at Atlanta in June; on the bright side, he is racing for Young’s Motorsports for the rest of the Truck season and thus has plenty of chances to rebound.

At the front, Majeski led 179 of 200 laps and won both stages. Besides a strong way to begin the playoffs, Majeski also redeemed himself after a late tyre failure doomed him in the 2022 race. Fittingly, the race is sponsored by TSport, owned by Majeski’s team ThorSport Racing.

“We’re peaking at the right time. This is exactly when we peaked last year, and it looks like we’re trending in the same direction,” said Majeski. “Hopefully, this is just the start of our playoff run. We want to go and win Milwaukee, that’s my home race, go win Kansas. We’ve had great trucks at all those places. Milwaukee, we’re going back to for the first time, but Kansas, it’s been a good track for us. Bristol and Homestead we’ve won, and Phoenix we’re in the mix to the end. That’s the end goal.”

About a twenty-minute drive away, Gibbs and fellow Cup regular A.J. Allmendinger dominated the IMS road course as they combined to lead all but thirteen laps. Allmendinger won Stages #1 and #2 but Gibbs took the lead on the final restart, set up by a caution for Andre Castro, with seventeen laps remaining. The win is the reigning Xfinity champion’s seventh in the series and fourth on a road course.

The race was briefly stopped for lightning after just eight laps.

“It’s really cool,” said Gibbs. “I raced go-karts right down the street with a bunch of kids, some of them are in IndyCar now, we’re all adjusting to this level, so really special.”

Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, and Ty Dillon will hope to complete the weekend sweep for their name on Sunday in the Cup Series race.

Xfinity race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1219Ty Gibbs*Joe Gibbs RacingToyota62Running
2151Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
3110A.J. Allmendinger*Kaulig RacingChevrolet62Running
4421Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet62Running
5137Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
6600Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord62Running
71248Parker KligermanBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet62Running
892Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet62Running
92126Kaz GralaSam Hunt RacingToyota62Running
102325Brett MoffittAM RacingFord62Running
112635Alex LabbéEmerling-Gase MotorsportsToyota62Running
121098Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord62Running
13820John Hunter NemechekJoe Gibbs RacingToyota62Running
1438Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
152745Sage KaramAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet62Running
161427Jeb BurtonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet62Running
172431Parker RetzlaffJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet62Running
181936Josh BilickiDGM RacingChevrolet62Running
192051Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet62Running
20294Kyle WeathermanJD MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
21259Brandon JonesJR MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
222288Miguel PaludoJR MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
233278Anthony AlfredoB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
241150Preston PardusPardus RacingChevrolet62Running
25356Brennan PooleJD MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
261624Connor MosackSam Hunt RacingToyota62Running
27511Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet61Running
281718Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota61Running
293343Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet61Running
303628Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord61Running
313802Blaine PerkinsOur MotorsportsChevrolet60Running
323039Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord57Suspension
333492Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet57Running
341816Chandler SmithKaulig RacingChevrolet56Suspension
353738Joe Graf Jr.RSS RacingFord46Axle
362834Andre CastroJesse Iwuji MotorsportsChevrolet39Suspension
37791Ross Chastain*DGM RacingChevrolet38Suspension
383153Brad PérezEmerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet24Brakes
DNQ08Camden MurphySS-Green Light RacingFord
DNQ44Conor Daly*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet
DNQ66Will Rodgers*MBM MotorsportsToyota
DNQ07Colin Garrett*SS-Green Light RacingChevrolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points

Truck race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1298Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingFord200Running
2119Christian EckesMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet200Running
3127Layne RiggsSpire MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
4542Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
5838Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord200Running
6101William SawalichTRICON GarageToyota200Running
7424Rajah CaruthGMS RacingChevrolet200Running
8311Corey HeimTRICON GarageToyota200Running
91388Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord200Running
102425Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet200Running
1192Nick SanchezRev RacingChevrolet200Running
12623Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet200Running
13735Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet200Running
14224Chase PurdyKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
151915Tanner GrayTRICON GarageToyota200Running
162199Ben RhodesThorSport RacingFord200Running
172061Jake DrewHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota200Running
182351Jack Wood^Kyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
192841Shane Van GisbergenNiece MotorsportsChevrolet199Running
203417Taylor GrayTRICON GarageToyota199Running
212622Logan BeardenAM RacingFord199Running
221543Daniel DyeGMS RacingChevrolet199Running
231702Matt MillsYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet198Running
243645Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet198Running
253232Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet197Running
263056Tyler HillHill MotorsportsToyota197Running
271866Conner JonesThorSport RacingFord196Running
282904Landen LewisRoper RacingFord196Running
293330Chris HackerOn Point MotorsportsToyota195Running
301452Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota183Running
312513Hailie DeeganThorSport RacingFord140Accident
32115Dean ThompsonTRICON GarageToyota130Accident
333112Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet128Accident
343516Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota127Electrical
35169Colby HowardCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet79Suspension
362720Greg Van AlstYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet14Accident
DNQ33Josh ReaumeReaume Brothers RacingFord
DNQ44Chad ChastainNiece MotorsportsChevrolet
DNQ46Armani WilliamsG2G RacingToyota
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
