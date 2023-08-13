Ty Gibbs, Ty Majeski tie up lower series in Indy

It has been a good weekend so far for drivers named Ty in Indianapolis. On Friday, Ty Majeski dominated the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoff opener at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The following day, Ty Gibbs did the same in the Xfinity Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Majeski started second at IRP but took the lead from pole sitter Christian Eckes on lap 4. After Corey Heim took the lead shortly after a restart on lap 22 for Greg Van Alst‘s wreck, Majeski claimed the spot on lap 40 and never looked back. Van Alst’s retirement in his Truck début continues a dubious national series entry for the ARCA Daytona winner, havin galso finished last due to a crash in his maiden Xfinity race at Atlanta in June; on the bright side, he is racing for Young’s Motorsports for the rest of the Truck season and thus has plenty of chances to rebound.
At the front, Majeski led 179 of 200 laps and won both stages. Besides a strong way to begin the playoffs, Majeski also redeemed himself after a late tyre failure doomed him in the 2022 race. Fittingly, the race is sponsored by TSport, owned by Majeski’s team ThorSport Racing.
“We’re peaking at the right time. This is exactly when we peaked last year, and it looks like we’re trending in the same direction,” said Majeski. “Hopefully, this is just the start of our playoff run. We want to go and win Milwaukee, that’s my home race, go win Kansas. We’ve had great trucks at all those places. Milwaukee, we’re going back to for the first time, but Kansas, it’s been a good track for us. Bristol and Homestead we’ve won, and Phoenix we’re in the mix to the end. That’s the end goal.”
About a twenty-minute drive away, Gibbs and fellow Cup regular A.J. Allmendinger dominated the IMS road course as they combined to lead all but thirteen laps. Allmendinger won Stages #1 and #2 but Gibbs took the lead on the final restart, set up by a caution for Andre Castro, with seventeen laps remaining. The win is the reigning Xfinity champion’s seventh in the series and fourth on a road course.
The race was briefly stopped for lightning after just eight laps.
“It’s really cool,” said Gibbs. “I raced go-karts right down the street with a bunch of kids, some of them are in IndyCar now, we’re all adjusting to this level, so really special.”
Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, and Ty Dillon will hope to complete the weekend sweep for their name on Sunday in the Cup Series race.
Xfinity race results
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Status
|1
|2
|19
|Ty Gibbs*
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|62
|Running
|2
|15
|1
|Sam Mayer
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|3
|1
|10
|A.J. Allmendinger*
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|4
|4
|21
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|5
|13
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|6
|6
|00
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|62
|Running
|7
|12
|48
|Parker Kligerman
|Big Machine Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|8
|9
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|9
|21
|26
|Kaz Grala
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Toyota
|62
|Running
|10
|23
|25
|Brett Moffitt
|AM Racing
|Ford
|62
|Running
|11
|26
|35
|Alex Labbé
|Emerling-Gase Motorsports
|Toyota
|62
|Running
|12
|10
|98
|Riley Herbst
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|62
|Running
|13
|8
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|62
|Running
|14
|3
|8
|Josh Berry
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|15
|27
|45
|Sage Karam
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|16
|14
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|17
|24
|31
|Parker Retzlaff
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|18
|19
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|DGM Racing
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|19
|20
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|20
|29
|4
|Kyle Weatherman
|JD Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|21
|25
|9
|Brandon Jones
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|22
|22
|88
|Miguel Paludo
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|23
|32
|78
|Anthony Alfredo
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|24
|11
|50
|Preston Pardus
|Pardus Racing
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|25
|35
|6
|Brennan Poole
|JD Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|62
|Running
|26
|16
|24
|Connor Mosack
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Toyota
|62
|Running
|27
|5
|11
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|61
|Running
|28
|17
|18
|Sammy Smith
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|61
|Running
|29
|33
|43
|Ryan Ellis
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|61
|Running
|30
|36
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|61
|Running
|31
|38
|02
|Blaine Perkins
|Our Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|60
|Running
|32
|30
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|57
|Suspension
|33
|34
|92
|Josh Williams
|DGM Racing
|Chevrolet
|57
|Running
|34
|18
|16
|Chandler Smith
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|56
|Suspension
|35
|37
|38
|Joe Graf Jr.
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|46
|Axle
|36
|28
|34
|Andre Castro
|Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|39
|Suspension
|37
|7
|91
|Ross Chastain*
|DGM Racing
|Chevrolet
|38
|Suspension
|38
|31
|53
|Brad Pérez
|Emerling-Gase Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24
|Brakes
|DNQ
|08
|Camden Murphy
|SS-Green Light Racing
|Ford
|DNQ
|44
|Conor Daly*
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNQ
|66
|Will Rodgers*
|MBM Motorsports
|Toyota
|DNQ
|07
|Colin Garrett*
|SS-Green Light Racing
|Chevrolet
* – Ineligible for points
Truck race results
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Status
|1
|2
|98
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|200
|Running
|2
|1
|19
|Christian Eckes
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|3
|12
|7
|Layne Riggs
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|4
|5
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|5
|8
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|200
|Running
|6
|10
|1
|William Sawalich
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|200
|Running
|7
|4
|24
|Rajah Caruth
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|8
|3
|11
|Corey Heim
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|200
|Running
|9
|13
|88
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|200
|Running
|10
|24
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Rackley WAR
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|11
|9
|2
|Nick Sanchez
|Rev Racing
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|12
|6
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|13
|7
|35
|Jake Garcia
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|14
|22
|4
|Chase Purdy
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|15
|19
|15
|Tanner Gray
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|200
|Running
|16
|21
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|200
|Running
|17
|20
|61
|Jake Drew
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|Toyota
|200
|Running
|18
|23
|51
|Jack Wood^
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|19
|28
|41
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|20
|34
|17
|Taylor Gray
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|199
|Running
|21
|26
|22
|Logan Bearden
|AM Racing
|Ford
|199
|Running
|22
|15
|43
|Daniel Dye
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|23
|17
|02
|Matt Mills
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|198
|Running
|24
|36
|45
|Lawless Alan
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|198
|Running
|25
|32
|32
|Bret Holmes
|Bret Holmes Racing
|Chevrolet
|197
|Running
|26
|30
|56
|Tyler Hill
|Hill Motorsports
|Toyota
|197
|Running
|27
|18
|66
|Conner Jones
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|196
|Running
|28
|29
|04
|Landen Lewis
|Roper Racing
|Ford
|196
|Running
|29
|33
|30
|Chris Hacker
|On Point Motorsports
|Toyota
|195
|Running
|30
|14
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Toyota
|183
|Running
|31
|25
|13
|Hailie Deegan
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|140
|Accident
|32
|11
|5
|Dean Thompson
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|130
|Accident
|33
|31
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|128
|Accident
|34
|35
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|Toyota
|127
|Electrical
|35
|16
|9
|Colby Howard
|CR7 Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|79
|Suspension
|36
|27
|20
|Greg Van Alst
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|14
|Accident
|DNQ
|33
|Josh Reaume
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Ford
|DNQ
|44
|Chad Chastain
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|DNQ
|46
|Armani Williams
|G2G Racing
|Toyota
^ – Currently in owner playoffs