Ty Gibbs, Ty Majeski tie up lower series in Indy

It has been a good weekend so far for drivers named Ty in Indianapolis. On Friday, Ty Majeski dominated the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoff opener at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The following day, Ty Gibbs did the same in the Xfinity Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Majeski started second at IRP but took the lead from pole sitter Christian Eckes on lap 4. After Corey Heim took the lead shortly after a restart on lap 22 for Greg Van Alst‘s wreck, Majeski claimed the spot on lap 40 and never looked back. Van Alst’s retirement in his Truck début continues a dubious national series entry for the ARCA Daytona winner, havin galso finished last due to a crash in his maiden Xfinity race at Atlanta in June; on the bright side, he is racing for Young’s Motorsports for the rest of the Truck season and thus has plenty of chances to rebound.

At the front, Majeski led 179 of 200 laps and won both stages. Besides a strong way to begin the playoffs, Majeski also redeemed himself after a late tyre failure doomed him in the 2022 race. Fittingly, the race is sponsored by TSport, owned by Majeski’s team ThorSport Racing.

“We’re peaking at the right time. This is exactly when we peaked last year, and it looks like we’re trending in the same direction,” said Majeski. “Hopefully, this is just the start of our playoff run. We want to go and win Milwaukee, that’s my home race, go win Kansas. We’ve had great trucks at all those places. Milwaukee, we’re going back to for the first time, but Kansas, it’s been a good track for us. Bristol and Homestead we’ve won, and Phoenix we’re in the mix to the end. That’s the end goal.”

About a twenty-minute drive away, Gibbs and fellow Cup regular A.J. Allmendinger dominated the IMS road course as they combined to lead all but thirteen laps. Allmendinger won Stages #1 and #2 but Gibbs took the lead on the final restart, set up by a caution for Andre Castro, with seventeen laps remaining. The win is the reigning Xfinity champion’s seventh in the series and fourth on a road course.

The race was briefly stopped for lightning after just eight laps.

“It’s really cool,” said Gibbs. “I raced go-karts right down the street with a bunch of kids, some of them are in IndyCar now, we’re all adjusting to this level, so really special.”

Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, and Ty Dillon will hope to complete the weekend sweep for their name on Sunday in the Cup Series race.

Xfinity race results

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 2 19 Ty Gibbs* Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 62 Running 2 15 1 Sam Mayer JR Motorsports Chevrolet 62 Running 3 1 10 A.J. Allmendinger* Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 62 Running 4 4 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 62 Running 5 13 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 62 Running 6 6 00 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 62 Running 7 12 48 Parker Kligerman Big Machine Racing Team Chevrolet 62 Running 8 9 2 Sheldon Creed Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 62 Running 9 21 26 Kaz Grala Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 62 Running 10 23 25 Brett Moffitt AM Racing Ford 62 Running 11 26 35 Alex Labbé Emerling-Gase Motorsports Toyota 62 Running 12 10 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 62 Running 13 8 20 John Hunter Nemechek Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 62 Running 14 3 8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet 62 Running 15 27 45 Sage Karam Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 62 Running 16 14 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 62 Running 17 24 31 Parker Retzlaff Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 62 Running 18 19 36 Josh Bilicki DGM Racing Chevrolet 62 Running 19 20 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet 62 Running 20 29 4 Kyle Weatherman JD Motorsports Chevrolet 62 Running 21 25 9 Brandon Jones JR Motorsports Chevrolet 62 Running 22 22 88 Miguel Paludo JR Motorsports Chevrolet 62 Running 23 32 78 Anthony Alfredo B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet 62 Running 24 11 50 Preston Pardus Pardus Racing Chevrolet 62 Running 25 35 6 Brennan Poole JD Motorsports Chevrolet 62 Running 26 16 24 Connor Mosack Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 62 Running 27 5 11 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 61 Running 28 17 18 Sammy Smith Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 61 Running 29 33 43 Ryan Ellis Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 61 Running 30 36 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing Ford 61 Running 31 38 02 Blaine Perkins Our Motorsports Chevrolet 60 Running 32 30 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford 57 Suspension 33 34 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing Chevrolet 57 Running 34 18 16 Chandler Smith Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 56 Suspension 35 37 38 Joe Graf Jr. RSS Racing Ford 46 Axle 36 28 34 Andre Castro Jesse Iwuji Motorsports Chevrolet 39 Suspension 37 7 91 Ross Chastain* DGM Racing Chevrolet 38 Suspension 38 31 53 Brad Pérez Emerling-Gase Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Brakes DNQ 08 Camden Murphy SS-Green Light Racing Ford DNQ 44 Conor Daly* Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet DNQ 66 Will Rodgers* MBM Motorsports Toyota DNQ 07 Colin Garrett* SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for points

Truck race results