ACCIONA Sainz survives for Island X Prix 2 Saturday win

ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team had a perfect Saturday as Mattias Ekström and Laia Sanz won both heat races and the Grand Final, but the latter was not exactly the cleanest affair.
Nearly everyone in the Grand Final ended the race with some sort of damage, with ACCIONA | Sainz being the exception as they cruised to the win. Carl Cox Motorsport‘s Timo Scheider had the early advantage entering the first corner only for Ekström to overtake him along the outside line and pull away. CCM would eventually retire.
Behind him and Sanz, ABT CUPRA XE stole second from Veloce Racing after the latter struggled with correcting broken windshield wipers in the switch bay. Although a dry day, the second Island X Prix course featured water crossings not present for the first in July, making wipers an imperative feature. Rosberg X Racing, who has dominated in Sardinia since its introduction including sweeping the July rounds, briefly stopped with a mechanical issue but crawled to the finish.
Andretti XE won the Redemption Race to bounce back from missing the second round of qualifying due to a crash in the first heat. On the other hand, McLaren XE‘s difficult weekend continued after Tamara Molinaro flipped to start the Redemption Race; Molinaro was driving in relief for Emma Gilmour, who fractured her rib in a practice crash on Friday.
Molinaro was not injured in her crash.
Grand Final results
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|9:47.173
|Mattias Ekström
|Laia Sanz
|2
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|10:29.939
|Sébastien Loeb
|Klara Andersson
|3
|5
|Veloce Racing
|10:53.149*
|Kevin Hansen
|Molly Taylor
|4
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|13:29.1298
|Johan Kristoffersson
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|5
|8
|Carl Cox Motorsport
|DNF
|Timo Scheider
|Lia Block
Redemption Race results
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|23
|Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E
|10:35.722
|Timmy Hansen
|Catie Munnings
|2
|22
|JBXE
|10:43.214
|Andreas Bakkerud
|Hedda Hosås
|3
|99
|GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing
|10:47.720
|RJ Anderson
|Amanda Sorensen
|4
|44
|X44 Vida Carbon Racing
|DNF
|Fraser McConnell
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|5
|58
|NEOM McLaren XE
|DNF
|Tamara Molinaro
|Tanner Foust
Qualifying results
Round #1
Heat #1
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|9:50.643
|Mattias Ekström
|Laia Sanz
|2
|8
|Carl Cox Motorsport
|9:52.578
|Timo Scheider
|Lia Block
|3
|99
|GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing
|9:56.670
|RJ Anderson
|Amanda Sorensen
|4
|22
|JBXE
|9:59.519
|Hedda Hosås
|Andreas Bakkerud
|5
|58
|NEOM McLaren XE
|10:30.303
|Tamara Molinaro
|Tanner Foust
Heat #2
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|10:02.949
|Sébastien Loeb
|Klara Andersson
|2
|5
|Veloce Racing
|10:06.263
|Kevin Hansen
|Molly Taylor
|3
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|10:13.782
|Johan Kristoffersson
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|4
|44
|X44 Vida Carbon Racing
|DNF
|Fraser McConnell
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|5
|23
|Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E
|DNF
|Timmy Hansen
|Catie Munnings
Round #2
Heat #1
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|9:37.429
|Laia Sanz
|Mattias Ekström
|2
|5
|Veloce Racing
|9:41.834
|Molly Taylor
|Kevin Hansen
|3
|44
|X44 Vida Carbon Racing
|9:49.383*
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|Fraser McConnell
|4
|99
|GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing
|10:06.702
|Amanda Sorensen
|RJ Anderson
|5
|58
|NEOM McLaren XE
|DNF
|Tanner Foust
|Tamara Molinaro
Heat #2
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|9:55.156
|Johan Kristoffersson
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|2
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|10:09.762
|Klara Andersson
|Sébastien Loeb
|3
|8
|Carl Cox Motorsport
|10:25.965*
|Lia Block
|Timo Scheider
|4
|22
|JBXE
|DNF
|Andreas Bakkerud
|Hedda Hosås
|5
|23
|Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E
|DNS
|Catie Munnings
|Timmy Hansen