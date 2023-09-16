ACCIONA Sainz survives for Island X Prix 2 Saturday win

ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team had a perfect Saturday as Mattias Ekström and Laia Sanz won both heat races and the Grand Final, but the latter was not exactly the cleanest affair.

Nearly everyone in the Grand Final ended the race with some sort of damage, with ACCIONA | Sainz being the exception as they cruised to the win. Carl Cox Motorsport‘s Timo Scheider had the early advantage entering the first corner only for Ekström to overtake him along the outside line and pull away. CCM would eventually retire.

Behind him and Sanz, ABT CUPRA XE stole second from Veloce Racing after the latter struggled with correcting broken windshield wipers in the switch bay. Although a dry day, the second Island X Prix course featured water crossings not present for the first in July, making wipers an imperative feature. Rosberg X Racing, who has dominated in Sardinia since its introduction including sweeping the July rounds, briefly stopped with a mechanical issue but crawled to the finish.

Andretti XE won the Redemption Race to bounce back from missing the second round of qualifying due to a crash in the first heat. On the other hand, McLaren XE‘s difficult weekend continued after Tamara Molinaro flipped to start the Redemption Race; Molinaro was driving in relief for Emma Gilmour, who fractured her rib in a practice crash on Friday.

Molinaro was not injured in her crash.

Grand Final results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9:47.173 Mattias Ekström Laia Sanz 2 125 ABT CUPRA XE 10:29.939 Sébastien Loeb Klara Andersson 3 5 Veloce Racing 10:53.149* Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 4 6 Rosberg X Racing 13:29.1298 Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 5 8 Carl Cox Motorsport DNF Timo Scheider Lia Block * – Received a penalty

Redemption Race results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 10:35.722 Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings 2 22 JBXE 10:43.214 Andreas Bakkerud Hedda Hosås 3 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 10:47.720 RJ Anderson Amanda Sorensen 4 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing DNF Fraser McConnell Cristina Gutiérrez 5 58 NEOM McLaren XE DNF Tamara Molinaro Tanner Foust

Qualifying results

Round #1

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9:50.643 Mattias Ekström Laia Sanz 2 8 Carl Cox Motorsport 9:52.578 Timo Scheider Lia Block 3 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 9:56.670 RJ Anderson Amanda Sorensen 4 22 JBXE 9:59.519 Hedda Hosås Andreas Bakkerud 5 58 NEOM McLaren XE 10:30.303 Tamara Molinaro Tanner Foust

Heat #2

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 125 ABT CUPRA XE 10:02.949 Sébastien Loeb Klara Andersson 2 5 Veloce Racing 10:06.263 Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 3 6 Rosberg X Racing 10:13.782 Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 4 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing DNF Fraser McConnell Cristina Gutiérrez 5 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E DNF Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings

Round #2

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9:37.429 Laia Sanz Mattias Ekström 2 5 Veloce Racing 9:41.834 Molly Taylor Kevin Hansen 3 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 9:49.383* Cristina Gutiérrez Fraser McConnell 4 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 10:06.702 Amanda Sorensen RJ Anderson 5 58 NEOM McLaren XE DNF Tanner Foust Tamara Molinaro

Heat #2