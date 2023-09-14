Alfa Romeo’s Alessandro Alunni Bravi on Singapore upgrade: “Hopefully it’ll help us in the chase for more points finishes” 

Confidence is at a high for Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake, according to Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi, after the team added a point to the tally at the Italian Grand Prix. The team aims to ride this momentum with a new upgrade package being brought to the Singapore Grand Prix.

Bravi said that the team needs to be at the top of their game at all times in order to capitalise on opportunities that arise, and that he hopes the upgrade will help them in their “chase” for more top ten results.

Going into Marina Bay, Bravi emphasised the importance of getting comfortable with the track “right from the start” and improving with every session, considering the relative difficulty of the circuit’s layout and the consistently hot temperatures the drivers must contend with.

“The European season is behind us, and it is now time to head overseas for the final eight races of the season.

“We head to Singapore with great motivation: returning to the top ten in Monza gave us a great confidence boost, having executed a flawless race that turned the tide from a challenging start to the weekend. This is how we should approach every race: if we are at the top of our performance, we’ll be able to maximise every opportunity.

“We are bringing a new, important package to Singapore, which asked a lot of effort from our home team over the past months: hopefully it’ll help us in the chase for more points finishes.

“It’ll be crucial, on a track like Singapore with its peculiar layout and climate conditions, to get the feeling right from the start, and improve our performances throughout the sessions.”

Alfa Romeo is currently ninth in the constructors’ championship with ten points on the board, and stands just one point behind Haas F1 Team.