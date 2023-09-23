Daniel Ricciardo Predicts “An Exciting Time” for AlphaTauri after Securing 2024 Drive

Daniel Ricciardo says that it’s an exciting time for Scuderia AlphaTauri following the announcement that he would stay with the team in 2024, alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Ricciardo returned to AlphaTauri this season, replacing Nyck de Vries at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Following a return to action after the summer break at the Dutch Grand Prix, Ricciardo was ruled out of action due to a high speed crash at Zandvoort that saw him sustain a hand injury, which required surgery. Ricciardo has been replaced by Liam Lawson in recent weeks – who has impressed since stepping in – but the Australian has got the nod alongside Tsunoda for the 2024 season.

The former Oracle Red Bull Racing driver has said that the future is exciting for AlphaTauri, despite lots of work to do when he spoke following the confirmation of his commitment to the team, “I’m stoked to be driving with Yuki again next year and continuing the journey with Scuderia AlphaTauri. Following the progress we have already made and the plans for the future, it’s an exciting time for the Team.

“We are building and it is a great feeling. There is a lot of work to do, but we are heading in the right direction and there is a lot to look forward to. Bring on 2024!”

Alongside Ricciardo, it has also been confirmed that the Italian team have retained the services of Tsunoda in the midst of his home Grand Prix. The announcement clearly had a positive effect on him as he secured his first Q3 appearance since the summer break and qualified ninth following the announcement.

Tsunoda is pleased to be staying with the team – despite rumours that the team may opt for Lawson instead – and the Japanese driver is aiming to improve in 2024 and said, “I’m so happy to announce that I will be staying with Scuderia AlphaTauri for the 2024 Formula 1 season.

I”‘m looking forward to continuing to fight and collaborate with the team and Daniel. Obviously, I’ll push as much as possible for the rest of the season and beyond, to progress as a driver. I’m grateful for Red Bull and Honda, for continuing to support and believe in me, and very happy and thankful to continue the partnership.”