FIM E-Xplorer World Cup, Extreme E to hold joint weekend in Sardinia

The FIM E-Xplorer World Cup can be described as a two-wheeled version of Extreme E: both are electric off-road series whose teams consist of one male and female competitor each. The two series will join forces for the first time on 16/17 September as E-Xplorer will end its inaugural season in Sardinia as part of a joint weekend with Extreme E’s penultimate round.

Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag is already close with E-Xplorer’s leadership, having contributed to its development phase before and giving his full blessing to the nascent championship ahead of its début. The first round took place in Barcelona in May, followed by races in Crans-Montana in June and Vollore-Montagne the following month.

“We share the same values as Extreme E, and Alejandro Agag is a strong supporter of the series,” said E-Xplorer boss Valentin Guyonnet. “Both these championships race off road with electric vehicles and field a female and a male rider in each team. Racing at the same event is a great opportunity and I am very grateful for everyone at Extreme E and around the Sardinia event for helping to make this possible.”

While E-Xplorer uses a different race format from Extreme E with head-to-head elimination brackets instead of every rider on track at the same time, it also uses heats to set a Final race. For Sardinia, E-Xplorer will emulate Extreme E by holding a doubleheader on both days of the weekend rather than condensing it into a sunday day like usual.

Both series’ races will take place on the Italian Army’s Capo Teulada training area. E-Xplorer’s course will be 0.6 kilometres in length, while Extreme E has yet to reveal its layout.

E-Xplorer championship leader MIE Racing and their riders Jorge Zaragoza and Sandra Gomez attended the first Extreme E Sardinia race weekend in July.

“Valentin came to the event in July with the MIE riders and bikes to give the team a demonstration, and insight into the thrilling competition,” commented XE Chief Championship Officer James Taylor. “I have been following the season so far and believe these two rounds will complement the Extreme E races perfectly. We are promoting the same messages through our sports and it will be great to have the first ever E-Xplorer Champion crowned in Sardinia with Extreme E.”

A return to Sardinia was announced by Extreme E in late August, replacing what was supposed to be a round in the Amazon or United States. Rosberg X Racing swept the July weekend.