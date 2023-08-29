Extreme E returns to Sardinia for penultimate round

The Italian Army loves Extreme E, so much so that the series will return to the Capo Teulada military training area on the island of Sardinia for yet another round on 16/17 September.

Sardinia replaces what was supposed to be a race in either the Amazon or United States. In May, Extreme E CEO Alejandro Agag confirmed issues with funding forced the series to drop plans of going there but hopes to do so in the future.

“It’s exciting news that Extreme E will be heading back to Sardinia for the next rounds of the championship in September,” said Agag on Tuesday. “Sardinia has been the setting for some thrilling on-track moments since we launched Extreme E and always provides incredible racing, with yet more expected when we return in September.

“What’s more, given what has been happening across Europe with the extreme heat and weather patterns experienced throughout the continent, there is an important climate story to tell.

“As a global championship, it remains our ambition to host a race in the USA in the future, as well as in other regions across South America, such is the passion for motorsport there. Nevertheless our return to Chile, which was a hugely successful event for Extreme E in 2022, will go ahead in December as our Season 3 Finale.”

Sardinia has hosted Extreme E’s Island X Prix since the inaugural season in 2021. When the series was forced to abandon the Ocean X Prix in Senegal for 2022, Italy stepped up to turn its date into a doubleheader. The format proved successful and eventually became the norm across all races for the 2023 season.

The first Island X Prix was held in July, where Rosberg X Racing swept the weekend. The series plans to introduce a different course design for the September edition; the June layout was much shorter than in 2022 at just 2.9 kilometres.

Despite the change, the season will still end in Chile as planned, scheduled for 2/3 December.