Hamilton ‘Pleased’ with Singapore Podium after Mercedes’ Strategic Gamble Pays Off

Lewis Hamilton stood on the podium in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, with the seven-time World Champion gambling on switching to fresh medium tyres when the virtual safety car was deployed late in the day at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team gambled on pit stops for both drivers, with George Russell and Hamilton then running fourth and fifth. Both were able to clear Charles Leclerc, but although they had the tyre life advantage over Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr. ahead of them, they were unable to advance any further.

When Russell crashed out on the final lap, Hamilton inherited the final spot on the podium, and he admitted it was a gamble to switch tyres under the virtual safety car, a gamble that ultimately paid off.

“We rolled the dice this weekend and went with an offset tyre strategy,” said Hamilton. “I felt like the race was a two-stop today and the team did an amazing job to get us back up there.

“Having to give back the two positions from the first corner was a shame, but I kept my head down and kept pushing.”

Hamilton felt the Mercedes W14 felt better on Sunday compared to the rest of the weekend, and he believes that he could have started on the front row for the race had he had the kind of feeling he did earlier in the weekend.

“Overall this weekend, I haven’t felt fully comfortable with the car,” he said. “Today it was in a better place though.

“If I had had that same feeling yesterday, I think I could have been fighting for the front-row. That may have changed my race today, but I’m still pleased to get on the podium.

“It was extremely unfortunate what happened to George. We were pushing so hard to catch the guys ahead and our tyres were so hot. He’s been phenomenal all weekend and I know he will bounce back.

“We’re now looking forward to Japan so let’s see what we can do there.”

“I think we were half a car’s length away from winning the race” – George Russell

Team-mate Russell lost out on scoring points thanks to his last lap mistake, with his clip against the wall at turn ten seeing him ending up in the barriers.

Russell took full blame for the mistake and was obviously emotional post-race, partly due to failing to bring home the car on the podium but also for not being able to pass Norris and Sainz to take the win despite being on much fresher tyres.

He had one real opportunity on Norris, getting almost alongside before having the door shut on him, and he believes that he would have been able to pass Sainz for the lead had he been able to stick the pass on the McLaren F1 Team driver.

“I am lost for words,” said Russell. “I think we were half a car’s length away from winning the race today. If I was able to pass Lando (Norris), I am sure I would have been able to overtake Carlos (Sainz).

“Unfortunately I missed that opportunity. I made a mistake by one or two centimetres on that last lap, and I clipped the wall. It’s a mistake that has overshadowed my whole weekend. Up to that point, it had been a fantastic race weekend.

“The car felt great, and the team had done an incredible job. Our strategy was superb, and we were bold and aggressive. It was exciting out there and it’s heart-breaking to be standing here with zero points.

“Nevertheless, there are positives to take away. I will likely have a bad night tonight and even tomorrow morning. But I will put this behind me and come back stronger next weekend in Japan.”