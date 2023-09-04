Leaving Europe Unbeaten a ‘Truly Remarkable Achievement’ for Red Bull – Christian Horner

Christian Horner praised Max Verstappen for his record breaking tenth consecutive race victory on Sunday, but the Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing acknowledged they did not have it all their own way at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Verstappen started second and was made to wait to take over the lead after some defiant defending from Carlos Sainz Jr., but once in the lead he was never headed again, save for a lap or so behind the yet-to-stop Lewis Hamilton.

The second Red Bull of Sergio Pérez was also busy throughout the fifty-one-lap race, with the Mexican climbing from fifth on the grid to claim second place. He made some good decisive overtakes on George Russell, Charles Leclerc and Sainz to do so, but was on brilliant form throughout.

“This was a very special victory but we had to do it the hard way,” said Horner. “The Ferrari’s were very quick today, just as they have been all weekend and with Carlos and Charles defending like their life depended on it meant we had to work that extra bit harder to lead the race.

“Sergio did a brilliant job, finding his form to claim second, while Max continued his exemplary run to take the win. This now gives Max 10 victories in a row which breaks Sebastian’s record from 10 years ago. It’s a fantastic achievement and a huge effort from every single faction of the team.”

Horner says everyone at Red Bull deserves to be included in the celebrations of Verstappen’s ten consecutive wins, and he believes the FIA Formula 1 World Championship is the biggest team sport in the world.

Fourteen races into the 2023 season and Red Bull have fourteen wins, and they will go to Asia for the Singapore Grand Prix later this month aiming for winning number fifteen.

“I say time and time again, it’s not just what you see here at track that makes success possible, there is so much that goes on behind the scenes,” Horner added.

“Formula 1 is the biggest team sport in the world, and it requires every single person to do their job, investing in this car and sharing the same vision. This win is down to everyone in the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team that has done such an amazing job this season.

“That’s now fourteen victories in a row. We are leaving Europe unbeaten which is a truly remarkable achievement and something we look to extend as we head to the next race in Singapore in two weeks’ time.”