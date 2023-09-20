Oscar Piastri Extends McLaren Stay

Oscar Piastri has extended his contract with McLaren F1 Team after an impressive rookie season in Formula 1.

Piastri is currently eleventh in the Drivers’ Championship and has had some extremely impressive results, including a fourth place finish at the British Grand Prix and a podium finish at the Belgium Sprint Race. The Australian most recently finished seventh at the Singapore Grand Prix, recovering from seventeenth after a difficult qualifying session.

Although he’s only in his rookie season, Piastri has shown his capabilities and his performances have been rewarded with an extension to his current contract, meaning his future is secured with the team until 2026.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown was delighted with the news, speaking ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend, “I’m delighted to be continuing our partnership with Oscar through to the end of 2026. He’s an incredible talent and an asset to the team so it’s fantastic to be committing to each other in the long term.”

Team Principal Andrea Stella was equally delighted to secure the services of the Australian and hopes he can keep improving with the team, “It’s fantastic to confirm that Oscar has signed a multi-year extension with the team. It’s brilliant to have his vote of confidence as we push to win championships again in the future. I look forward to seeing him develop with us as we continue this journey together.”

Piastri chose McLaren over BWT Alpine F1 Team at the end of the 2022 season, and he still believes that was the right decision and was delighted to extend his contract, “I am thrilled to be extending my partnership with McLaren for many years. I want to be fighting it out at the front of the grid with this team and I am excited by the vision and foundations that are already being laid to get us there.”