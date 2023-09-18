Extreme E

X44 closes Island X Prix II with Sunday victory

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Simon Galloway

After a disastrous Saturday in which they bowed out of the Redemption Race to finish a measly ninth in the classification, X44 Vida Carbon Racing rebounded Sunday to win the Island X Prix II‘s second Grand Final.

Fraser McConnell and Cristina Gutiérrez edged out Rosberg X Racing, who swept the first Island X Prix in July, in the Grand Final to score their second win of 2023. ABT CUPRA XE, whose driver Sébastien Loeb won the 2022 championship for X44, joined them on the podium.

“Cristina and I had our heads down and drove four strong clean laps in the final,” said McConnell. “As always, the team worked tirelessly to make sure the car was in top shape.”

JBXE retired from the Grand Final with a front end failure, ending an otherwise dramatic run to the feature after losing a sprint to the finish with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Veloce Racing claimed the Redemption Race after a messy qualifying plagued by electrical issues.

“We looked really good during the first qualifying session, but then had a failure on the electrical side which we didn’t have any control over,” explained Veloce’s Kevin Hansen. “In the second session, we only had slight contact but it broke the power steering, and from there we gathered back together nicely and made the right choices.

“In the Redemption Race, I had a nice two laps, and was so happy to hand the car over to Molly (Taylor) in the lead. She did a great job to bring it home, so it was a great finish to the day and we’re still in the championship race. We just need to give it everything we’ve got in Chile in two months’ time.”

Saturday winner ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team struggled on Sunday but holds a three-point edge over RXR in the championship.

McLaren XE did not race Sunday after a wreck the previous day.

Grand Final results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
144X44 Vida Carbon Racing10:08.030Fraser McConnellCristina Gutiérrez
26Rosberg X Racing10:13.843Johan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
3125ABT CUPRA XE10:16.651Sébastien LoebKlara Andersson
499GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing10:21.886RJ AndersonAmanda Sorensen
522JBXEDNFHedda HosåsAndreas Bakkerud
* – Received a penalty

Redemption Race results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
15Veloce Racing9:39.903Kevin HansenMolly Taylor
223Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E9:46.002Timmy HansenCatie Munnings
38Carl Cox Motorsport9:50.32Timo ScheiderLia Block
455ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team10:36.377Mattias EkströmLaia Sanz
558NEOM McLaren XEDNSTanner FoustTamara Molinaro

Qualifying results

Round #1

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
1125ABT CUPRA XE9:51.079Sébastien LoebKlara Andersson
222JBXE9:57.419Hedda HosåsAndreas Bakkerud
344X44 Vida Carbon Racing10:56.928*Fraser McConnellCristina Gutiérrez
45Veloce RacingDNFKevin HansenMolly Taylor
58Carl Cox MotorsportDNFTimo ScheiderLia Block

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
155ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team9:53.948Mattias EkströmLaia Sanz
26Rosberg X Racing9:53.559Johan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
399GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing9:54.475RJ AndersonAmanda Sorensen
423Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E8:36.271Timmy HansenCatie Munnings
558NEOM McLaren XEDNSTanner FoustTamara Molinaro

Round #2

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
144X44 Vida Carbon Racing9:29.983Cristina GutiérrezFraser McConnell
2125ABT CUPRA XE9:40.661Klara AnderssonSébastien Loeb
36Rosberg X Racing9:41.242*Mikaela Åhlin-KottulinskyJohan Kristoffersson
423Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E9:43.717Catie MunningsTimmy Hansen
58Carl Cox Motorsport9:51.420Lia BlockTimo Scheider

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
199GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing10:05.384Amanda SorensenRJ Anderson
222JBXE10:06.898Andreas BakkerudHedda Hosås
35Veloce Racing15:55.066Molly TaylorKevin Hansen
455ACCIONA | Sainz XE TeamDNFLaia SanzMattias Ekström
558NEOM McLaren XEDNSTanner FoustTamara Molinaro
Share
Avatar photo
3086 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
Extreme E

ACCIONA Sainz survives for Island X Prix 2 Saturday win

By
2 Mins read
The second Island X Prix’s first Grand Final ended with nearly everyone suffering damage, which ACCIONA | Sainz took advantage of to seal the win.
Extreme E

Emma Gilmour sidelined for Island X Prix 2 with rib fracture

By
1 Mins read
After suffering a rib fracture in FP1, Emma Gilmour will not race the Island X Prix 2. Extreme E’s reserve driver Tamara Molinaro will fill in at McLaren XE.
Extreme E

Course revamped for 2023 Island X Prix 2

By
2 Mins read
Extreme E’s return to Sardinia will feature a new course layout from the one used in July.