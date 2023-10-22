World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Rallye du Maroc: Marek Goczal wins in T3 debut, Seth Quintero wins title

Credit: Julien Delfosse/DPPI

The World Rally-Raid Championship‘s T3 points battle was one of the tightest for any category since its inception as the top three—all Americans racing for Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team—was separated by nine points entering the season-ending Rallye du Maroc. Mitch Guthrie held just a three-point edge over Austin Jones with Seth Quintero in tow.

Jones spoke with The Checkered Flag shortly after the trio swept the Stage #2 podium, calling the championship fight “really hard” as “every stage matters, every day matters, every kilometre matters.” Unfortunately for him, he was unable to complete every kilometre as he one of many victims in an attrition-filled Stage #4 with his car breaking down twenty kilometres in. Guthrie, who won Stage #2, was eliminated from contention the day prior for the same reason.

Entering the final stage, Guthrie needed a “little bit of a miracle” if he wanted any shot at the title, but it never came despite winning the leg. As the last man standing of the trio, Quintero went on to finish second overall to clinch his maiden title by just five points over Guthrie.

“This championship feels like a long time coming,” said Quintero. “We’ve been on the cusp of it in previous years. Even this year, we had so many ups and downs along the way and we came into this last round third overall. We knew we just had to go for it and that’s what we did.”

With his fellow Americans out of the picture, Quintero’s main rivals for the rest of the rally were the Goczał family of EnergyLandia Rally Team, who was making their début in T3. Eryk Goczał, the family’s scion and Dakar Rally T4 winner, did not take long to adjust to his new ride as he won the Prologue and Stage #1. However, his overall lead was dashed the next day when he broke both differentials and was left stranded in the desert, prompting him to start a fire to signal for help which led to a reprimand from the FIA. He retired for good after a Stage #3 engine failure.

While Eryk’s maiden T3 rally was cut short, his father Marek and uncle Michał kept the family effort going strong. Marek took the overall lead after a runner-up to Francisco Lopéz Contardo in Stage #3 followed by Michał winning Stage #4 and placing second behind Guthrie on the final day. A pair of mechanical issues on the second and third days relegated Michał to last among finishers, while Marek held off Quintero to win the overall.

The win was Marek’s first since the 2022 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in T4. He was the only T3 winner in 2023 not from the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team as Jones won in Dakar, Quintero claimed Abu Dhabi, and Guthrie went back-to-back at the Sonora Rally and Argentina.

“We still think it’s an early project, we need to do some more work,” Eryk told Cross-Country Rally News. “As it showed on myself, I didn’t finish two of the stages, which means we could not continue the rally, but it’s something we test before Dakar. That’s why we’ll come back here in a week to work on the cars, to improve it even more before Dakar. I am very happy, because we managed to claim the second vice-world champion title in T4 from only winning the Dakar, so I think that’s a huge surprise to me because I just checked the results, I didn’t even anticipate that it could have happened so it’s a great surprise.

“I think we can celebrate now when we come back to Poland, of course from the win of the rally, from the win of the two stages, I think the domination, and we are proud of the surname Goczał.”

The Goczałs were not the only T3 newcomers after graduating from T4. Rokas Baciuška, who won his second straight T4 championship prior to the Desafío Ruta 40, finished fourth in Stage #1 before dropping out with a broken rear suspension arm. His Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing team-mate Lopéz retired a day after his stage win when his front differential broke, though he was already out of the overall with a burned-out fuel pump in Stage #1.

Reigning W2RC T5 champion Kees Koolen scored a top five in his first championship race in a Light Prototype. He finished a spot ahead of Dania Akeel, who was doing her maiden W2RC race in an MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max from Wevers Sport; Claude Fournier, another Taurus T3 convert, was fourteenth.

Lukas Lauda, the son of Formula One legend Niki Lauda, finished thirteenth in just his third career rally raid to beat those like FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas T3 champion João Dias.

T3 overall results

FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamTimeMargin
1316Marek GoczałMaciej MartonEnergyLandia Rally Team16:22:12Leader
2302Seth QuinteroDennis ZenzRed Bull Can-Am Factory Racing16:37:19+ 15:07
3303Cristina GutiérrezPablo Moreno HueteRed Bull Can-Am Factory Racing16:43:01+ 20:49
4318Ignacio Casale*Alvaro LeonX-raid Team17:02:20+ 40:08
5309Kees KoolenWouter RosegaarGRallyTeam17:15:32+ 53:20
6312Dania AkeelTaye PerryWevers Sport17:18:48+ 56:36
7331Paul Spierings*Jan Pieter van der SteltDakar Team Spierings RaceArt17:54:46+ 1:32:34
8327Romain Locmane*Charlie HerbstQuad Bike Evasion18:53:52+ 2:31:40
9320Lucas Del Rio*Bruno JacomySouth Racing Can-Am18:55:39+ 2:33:27
10321Oscar Ral Verdu*Xavier Blanco GarciaBuggy Masters Team18:59:16+ 2:37:04
11306David ZilleSebastian CesanaSouth Racing Can-Am19:53:16+ 3:31:04
12319Hernán Garcés*Juan Pablo LatrachSouth Racing Can-Am20:33:47+ 4:11:35
13332Lukas Lauda*Stefan HenkenSouth Racing Can-Am21:18:18+ 4:56:06
14317Claude FournierPatrick AntoniolliBBR Motorsport21:24:02+ 5:01:50
15324João Dias*João MirandaSantag Racing21:26:11+ 5:03:59
16330Jorge Segura Vidiella*Sergi Brugue CarrerasFN Speed Team22:00:45+ 5:38:33
17337Freddy Fast*Alexander TorilSouth Racing Can-Am35:36:12+ 19:14:00
18335William Buller*Jordão DanielFranco Sport35:37:11+ 19:14:59
19322Rui Carneiro*Manuel PorémRC Motorsport36:03:42+ 19:41:30
20301Austin JonesGustavo GugelminRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team36:31:49+ 20:09:37
21326Luis Portela Morais*David MegreGRallyTeam37:00:00+ 20:37:48
22329Gert-Jan Van Der Valk*Branco de LangeArcane Racing37:18:51+ 20:56:39
23341Andre Hort*Enio Bozzano JuniorBBR Motorsport40:35:20+ 24:13:08
24334Mário Franco*Rui FrancoFranco Sport42:35:22+ 26:13:10
25323Tiago Reis*Valter CardosoSantag Racing49:59:42+ 33:37:30
26333Lex Peters*Wouter de GraaffArcane Racing54:41:41+ 38:19:29
27325Pal Lonyai*Filippo IppolitoX-raid Team58:23:03+ 42:00:52
28338André Van Ginkel*Tim RietveldArcane Racing80:36:37+ 64:14:25
29300Mitch GuthrieKellon WalchRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team83:55:06+ 67:32:54
30315Michał GoczałSzymon GospodarczykEnergyLandia Rally Team85:51:03+ 69:28:51
DNF304Francisco Lopéz ContardoDiego Ortega GilRed Bull Can-Am Factory RacingDNFN/A
DNF307Erik Van LoonHenrie VerschuurenSouth Racing Can-AmDNFN/A
DNF308Rokas BaciuškaOriol Vidal MontijanoRed Bull Can-Am Factory RacingDNFN/A
DNF314Eryk GoczałOriol MenaEnergyLandia Rally TeamDNFN/A
DNF336Roger Grouwels*Ronald Van NederpeltDakar Team Spierings RaceArtDNFN/A
DNF339Jean-Denis Piccini*Stéphane DenécheauJDV SportsDNFN/A
DNF340Marcelo Tiglia Gastaldi*Carlos SachsBBR MotorsportDNFN/A
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

T3 stage winners

StageDriverTime
PrologueEryk Goczał10:49.6
Stage #1Eryk Goczał3:33:45
Stage #2Mitch Guthrie3:10:14
Stage #3Francisco Lopéz Contardo3:20:18
Stage #4Michał Goczał3:48:21
Stage #5Mitch Guthrie1:58:38

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
T1201Yazeed Al-RajhiToyota Gazoo Racing14:49:09
T2251Ronald Basso*Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body22:14:17
T3315Marek GoczałEnergyLandia Rally Team16:22:12
T4403João FerreiraSouth Racing Can-Am18:26:24
T5506Michiel Becx*Team de Rooy21:32:34
RallyGP8Toby PriceRed Bull KTM Factory Racing15:56:43
Rally232Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing Team17:06:37
Rally3164Cheikh Yves JacquemainAfrica Rallye Team23:42:39
Quad186Alexandre Giroud*Drag’on Rally Team21:07:24
Open Auto601Jérôme Cambier*MD Rallye Sport21:21:46
Open SSV653Tomas Mickus*BRO Racing21:42:23
Road to Dakar Bike71Toby Hederics*BAS World KTM Racing Team19:11:16
Road to Dakar SSV420William Grarre*Team Horizon Off-Road21:50:39

W2RC T3 standings

Drivers’ standings

RankDriverPointsMargin
1Seth Quintero201Leader
2Mitch Guthrie196– 5
3Austin Jones190– 11
4Cristina Gutiérrez138– 63
5Francisco Lopéz Contardo104– 97
6João Ferreira97– 104
7Mattias Ekström77– 124
8David Zille69– 132
9Claude Fournier55– 146
T-10Jean-Luc Ceccaldi41– 160
T-10Marek Goczał41– 160
12Aliyyah Koloc34– 167
13Dania Akeel31– 170
14Hélder Rogrigues22– 179
15Annett Quandt20– 181
16Kees Koolen18– 183
17Michał Goczał17– 184
18Erik van Loon13– 188
Eryk Goczał0– 201
Francisco Alvarez0– 201

Co-drivers’ standings

Some co-drivers have worked with drivers in other categories. Those do not count for this championship nor are they mentioned below. Co-drivers also do not earn points if their driver is not competing for the W2RC.

RankCo-DriverDriverPointsMargin
1Dennis ZenzSeth Quintero201Leader
2Kellon WalchMitch Guthrie196– 5
3Gustavo GugelminAustin Jones190– 11
4Pablo Moreno HueteCristina Gutiérrez138– 63
5Juan Pablo LatrachFrancisco López Contardo, Hernán Garcés*78– 123
6Emil BergkvistMattias Ekström77– 124
7Filipe PalmeiroJoão Ferreira74– 127
8Sebastian CesanaDavid Zille69– 132
9Szymon Gospodarczyk #Claude Fournier, Michał Goczał52– 149
T-10Maciej MartonMarek Goczał41– 160
T-10Cédric DupléJean-Luc Ceccaldi41– 160
12Stéphane DupleAliyyah Koloc34– 167
13Sébastien DelaunayErik van Loon29– 172
14Bruno JacomyHernán Garcés*, Lucas Del Rio*26– 175
15Manuel PoremJoão Ferreira23– 178
16Gonçalo ReisHélder Rodrigues22– 179
17Arnold BrucyClaude Fournier20– 181
18Wouter RosegaarKees Koolen18– 183
19Sergio LafuenteDania Akeel, Diego Martinez15– 186
20Annie SeelAnnett Quandt11– 190
21Lisette BakkerAnnett Quandt9– 192
Diego Ortega GilFrancisco Lopéz Contardo0– 201
Oriol MenaEryk Goczał0– 201
Xavier PanseriFernando Álvarez Castellano0– 201
