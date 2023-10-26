Bayley Currey elevated to full 2024 NASCAR Truck schedule

Bayley Currey will run his first full NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign in 2024, driving the #41 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports.

“Al (Niece) and everyone at Niece Motorsports have always been good to me, so it means a lot to get to race for them next year,” said Currey. “I’ve been working in the shop for the majority of this season, so I’ve seen firsthand the preparation that goes into bringing quality Chevrolets to the track every week. I’m looking forward to running up front and contending for wins.”

Currey has raced part-time in the Trucks since 2017, including the last four seasons for Niece. He upped his limited slate to evelen races for 2023 in the #41, and has enjoyed his best performance to date with four top tens, three top fives, and a best run of fourth at Atlanta.

Barring a midseason change, 2024 will be just the second year in which he ran every race in a given national series since he finished twentieth in the 2022 Xfinity Series standings. He was an Xfinity regular during the two years prior, though did not race the entire calendar and was still earning Truck points.

Niece’s #41, serving as the team’s multi-driver truck, is sixteenth in owner points. While Currey has run the bulk of the schedule, others to pilot the truck include Tyler Carpenter, Chad and Ross Chastain, Conor Daly, Shane van Gisbergen, and Travis Pastrana.

Currey will partner with Matt Mills at Niece in 2024. Mills replaces the Cup Series-bound Carson Hocevar in the #42.

“Bayley is incredibly talented and we are excited to have him on board fulltime next year,” commented team general manager Cody Efaw. “Bayley has been in the shop this season working alongside everyone here. He puts in the work on and off the track, and it continues to show in his performance. We have high expectations next season across the board at Niece Motorsports.”