Hailie Deegan graduating to Xfinity Series in 2024

Hailie Deegan will run for NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year honours in 2024. On Thursday, AM Racing announced Deegan has signed a multi-year deal to race the #15 Ford Mustang on a full-time basis.

Deegan ran her first Xfinity race in 2022 at Las Vegas, where she finished thirteenth for SS-Green Light Racing in the best finish for a woman in her Xfinity début. The start came during her sophomore year in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Now in her third Truck season, she sits nineteenth in points with two top tens and a best run of sixth at Texas. She joined ThorSport Racing for 2023 after spending the previous two years with what is now TRICON Garage.

A former Toyota prospect, she became a Ford Performance development driver in 2020. That year, she placed third in the ARCA Menards Series standings before graduating to the Trucks.

“I am excited about the opportunity to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, starting next year with AM Racing,” said Deegan. “From the start, the team has been nothing but great to work with, and the vision that Wade (Moore, AM Racing president) has for the team to accomplish align with my values perfectly.

“Through the support of Ford and the AM Racing team, I feel that we will achieve great things together in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and I can’t wait to see what the next few years have in store for all of us.”

AM Racing currently fields the #25 full-time for Brett Moffitt, who sits fifteenth in the standings. In late September, the team announced plans to add a second car for 2024, which materialised into the #15. Moffitt’s 2024 status is not confirmed.