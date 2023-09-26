AM Racing plans expansion to 2 cars for 2024 Xfinity season

AM Racing hopes to become a two-car team for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, adding another Ford Mustang to partner the #25 currently driven by Brett Moffitt.

“With our focus on becoming a predominant championship-calibre team, adding a second car to our team’s program is a crucial step in that process,” said team owner Kevin Cywinski. “We have made great strides in 2023, but the opportunity to add additional resources and expand our footprint for 2024 will strengthen our programme for the long term.

“Housing two competitive NASCAR Xfinity Series teams allows the opportunity to bring additional qualified team members who share the same family-oriented vision and integrity to building and producing two equally fast race cars with one goal: winning.”

After seven years as a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular, AM Racing expanded to the Xfinity Series for 2023 with Moffitt as the driver. Moffitt, the 2018 Truck champion, previously attempted three races in the series for the team in 2021 and 2022. The team also switched from Chevrolet to Ford as part of a new technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Moffitt currently sits fifteenth in points with nine top-ten finishes and a best run of fourth at Chicago.

“We are proud of our successes this season,” offered team president Wade Moore. “Brett has done an outstanding job behind the wheel to try and execute and make the most out of every race weekend. We have not been perfect, but we have worked hard to make consistent strides, and I think our recent performance at Kansas Speedway is an example of what we can produce every week.

“We will continue to work hard over the next six weeks to make sure we not only continue to bring a competitive product to the track but continue to put ourselves in a position for good finishes.”

While their main focus has been on Xfinity, the team has also continued to field the #22 truck. The now-Ford F-150 has run nearly the entire 2023 Truck calendar with Logan Bearden, Chase Briscoe, Max Gutiérrez, Mason Maggio, Stephen Mallozzi, Josh Reaume, Christian Rose, Austin Wayne Self, and Josh Williams all making starts. Briscoe holds its best finish to date of seventh at Bristol, while the #22 is twenty-ninth in owner points.

Rose also drives for AM Racing in the ARCA Menards Series. Piloting the #32, the rookie is third in the championship with eleven top tens. AM’s ARCA programme includes limited starts in the ARCA Menards Series East and West as well.