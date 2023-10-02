McLaren’s Andrea Stella: “It’s important to acknowledge how far we have come in the season”

McLaren F1 Team Principal Andrea Stella praised the team’s efforts throughout the season, which have resulted in a massive step forward in performance in recent races and a double podium result at the Japanese Grand Prix. Stella said that the team will vie for continuous improvement through to the season’s end as they pull closer to the front of the field.

“As we head into Qatar GP week, it’s important to acknowledge how far we have come in the season. Achieving a P2 and P3 in Japan was not an easy task, but it was made possible by the quality of the work of the teams’ work at the factory and trackside.

“We’re more determined than ever to continue improving, as we work towards being consistent in fighting at the top of the field.”

With this weekend being only the FIA Formula 1 World Championship‘s second visit to Lusail International Circuit and the first with current regulation cars, Stella said that the whole field will be trying to extract the most they can from the abbreviated practice time of the sprint format. He added that the team will continue to fight for the most points possible across the Saturday sprint and Grand Prix.

“The Qatar race is fairly new to F1, as we have only visited the Lusail International Circuit once before back in 2021. However, this is the first time we will be bringing the new generation of cars here, so everyone will be trying to make the most of the practice sessions, and the Sprint format only adds to that challenge.

“As always, we aim to come away with as many points as possible as we look to maximise our performance in the Constructors’ Championship.”

McLaren is currently fifth in the constructors’ championship with 162 points, forty-six points behind and quickly approaching Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team in fourth.