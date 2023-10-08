NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed escape Charlotte with Round of 8 berths

Credit: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Sheldon Creed could only watch as Daniel Hemric threw his car to the inside of Parker Kligerman and Kaz Grala as they came to the finish, but he let out the biggest sigh of relief when it turned out Hemric was unable to pass either of them.

Creed and Hemric were separated by just two points as Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval came to an end, with whoever having the edge getting to advance to the Round of 8 of the playoffs. While Creed was running tenth, Hemric was seventh and needed to pass just more cars as a tie between the two would be broken in Hemric’s favour as he had the best finish of the round. Kligerman was also below the cut line but would have needed every leader in front of him to retire, leaving him in a scramble for pride with Hemric and Grala.

Grala barely beat Kligerman for fifth, who in turn edged out Hemric by a hood’s length. Creed settled for tenth to take the eighth and final spot in the next round.

“I wasn’t nervous at the end, but it definitely wasn’t fun or comfortable,” said Creed. “Luckily, I had the #10 (Hemric) and #48 (Kligerman) only two cars ahead of me on track, so I could watch and judge off their moves to see if I needed to throw a Hail Mary on the final lap. Our #2 team sort of stumbled our way through the first round of the playoffs to advance to the Round of 8 though, so we are fortunate that we had the luck that we did. We still have work to do to bring faster race cars to the track. It was a battle out there, especially for a road course.”

Creed was not the only driver needing a near-miracle to qualify for the next round. Sam Mayer was even further back at thirty-four points below the cut line entering Charlotte, but put himself in prime position early by winning the pole and leading all but seventeen laps.

Cole Custer, who locked himself into the Round of 8 on points, challenged Mayer for the win in the closing ten laps. They comprised the front row for the last restart with five laps remaining, and Mayer overtook him on the inside a lap later. Custer was unable to catch up. The win is Mayer’s third of 2023, all of which have come on road courses after Road America and Watkins Glen.

The final green flag occurred after Justin Allgaier and Jeb Burton, the latter at the bottom of the Round of 12 prior to Charlotte, wrecked going into turn one. Allgaier was already safe thanks to his playoff-opening win at Bristol.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
111Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
2700Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord67Running
338Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
4998Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord67Running
51426Kaz GralaSam Hunt RacingToyota67Running
6648Parker KligermanBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet67Running
7410Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet67Running
83820John Hunter NemechekJoe Gibbs RacingToyota67Running
9821Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet67Running
1052Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet67Running
112218Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota67Running
121716Chandler SmithKaulig RacingChevrolet67Running
132539Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord67Running
143119Myatt Snider^Joe Gibbs RacingToyota67Running
151091Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet67Running
161211Jordan TaylorKaulig RacingChevrolet67Running
17326Brennan PooleJD MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
182908Stefan ParsonsSS-Green Light RacingChevrolet67Running
192844Rajah Caruth*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet67Running
203392Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet67Running
212645Leland HoneymanAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet67Running
222331Parker RetzlaffJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet67Running
231551Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet67Running
241624Connor MosackSam Hunt RacingToyota67Running
251807Josh BilickiSS-Green Light RacingFord67Running
26134Kyle WeathermanJD MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
272066Sage KaramMBM MotorsportsFord67Running
282402Blaine PerkinsOur MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
29119Brandon JonesJR MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
302178Anthony AlfredoB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
313538Joe Graf Jr.RSS RacingFord67Running
323628Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord67Running
333735Alex GuenetteEmerling-Gase MotorsportsToyota67Running
341927Jeb BurtonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet66Running
353453Conor Daly*Emerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet66Running
363043Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet63Accident
3727Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet60Accident
382725Brett MoffittAM RacingFord40Ignition
DNQ87Andy LallyPeterson Racing GroupChevrolet
DNQ50Preston PardusPardus RacingChevrolet
DNQ17Boris SaidHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
DNQ74Devin JonesCHK RacingChevrolet
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
Underline – Eliminated from playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
