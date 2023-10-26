Spire Motorsports opens second truck for Derek Kraus

As Spire Motorsports prepares to expand their NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series programme in 2024, they will run their first race as a multi-truck operation in the 2023 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. While Marco Andretti pilots their usual #7 Chevrolet Silverado, the team has also opened a #77 for Derek Kraus.

Kraus, a Truck Series full-timer from 2020 through 2022 with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, ran the Milwaukee race in the #7 and finished eighth. It was his second start of the year after placing eighteenth at Daytona for Young’s Motorsports.

He has also dabbled in the Xfinity Series, running seven races for Kaulig Racing with three top tens.

“Phoenix Raceway is one of my favorite races on the schedule, just because of how competitive the track is,” said Kraus. “I’m thankful to have Western States Flooring on board and looking forward to putting on a good show for that group. We had a good day at Milwaukee earlier this season so hopefully we can pull some notes from that weekend and put them to good use in Phoenix.”

While Spire’s main focus is on the Cup Series, they opened a Truck division in 2022 followed by an Xfinity side the next season, both as part-time vehicles. Although not competing on the regular, the #7 truck has already won twice including at North Wilkesboro in May.

In September, Spire purchased the assets of Truck Series powerhouse Kyle Busch Motorsports along with their namesake owner’s Rowdy Manufacturing arm.

“We’re happy to have Derek back in a Spire Motorsports Chevy Silverado next weekend,” said team manager Mike Greci. “He did a nice job when he drove for us at the Milwaukee Mile and we think a lot of that success should translate to Phoenix. He’s incredibly mature for his age and has a knack for getting the most out of his equipment. When the opportunity came about to put him in a second truck for Phoenix, it was kind of all-hands-on-deck to figure out a way to make it happen. He’ll be a great compliment to Marco Andretti and vice versa, so we’re optimistic about the chances for both our trucks.”