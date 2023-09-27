Kyle Busch Motorsports sold to Spire Motorsports

Kyle Busch‘s eponymous Kyle Busch Motorsports has been one of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series‘ top organisations since their founding in 2010. After fourteen years, seven owner’s championships, and two driver’s titles, Busch has sold the team and the adjacent Rowdy Manufacturing to Spire Motorsports.

“When we started the Truck Series team back in 2010, I never imagined that we would be able to win 100 races with eighteen different drivers and that one day I’d be racing in the Cup Series alongside so many of the drivers that I once mentored at KBM,” said Busch. “I owe a lot of gratitude to so many people, starting with Samantha and my family for believing in this dream that I had. It took countless hours by so many amazing people to make KBM the winningest team in Truck Series history. I will always appreciate everyone that walked through the doors and gave their all to make this such a successful organization. Not only has it been the people that were employed here, but it’s also the families that supported them while they worked long hours and traveled on the weekend sacrificing time at home and missing family events. I certainly can’t say enough thanks to Toyota for the first thirteen years of support and to Chevrolet for stepping up to the plate this year. Due to their commitment and that of our great sponsors, we’ve been able to compete at the highest levels and hang a lot of banners.

“I’m at a different point in my life now than I was back in 2010. My family has grown, my Cup Series team changed this year and our son’s racing schedule has become as demanding as my own. It’s important to me to be able to spend more time with my family and my #8 team at Richard Childress Racing. It’ll be hard to walk away from the amazing facility that we’ve built. I’ll miss walking the shop floor talking with our employees, hosting our fan days in the lobby and spending countless hours there ensuring its success. However, I know at this point in my life and in my career that this is the correct decision.”

Spire Motorsports is a Cup Series team that fields a part-time Truck programme; both Spire and KBM are Chevrolet operations. As part of the sale, Spire also acquired KBM and Rowdy Manufacturing’s chassis and CNC machinery shop in Mooresville, North Carolina.

KBM served as the main Truck team for Toyota from 2010 through 2022, and various current Cup drivers started their national series careers with the outfit including Christopher Bell, William Byron, Erik Jones, and Bubba Wallace. The team also had an Xfinity Series arm from 2011 to 2013 that won a race with Busch’s older brother Kurt.

Jones and Bell respectively won the 2015 and 2017 Truck championships for the team.

For 2023, the team is fielding the #4 for Chase Purdy and the #51 for multiple drivers including Busch, Byron, Matt Mills, and Jack Wood. Busch scored the team’s 100th victory in the #51 at Pocono in July.