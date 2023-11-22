Hedda Hosas filling in for Emma Gilmour at Copper X Prix

Hedda Hosås will move from JBXE to NEOM McLaren XE for the Extreme E Championship-ending Copper X Prix in Chile. She fills in for Emma Gilmour, who is still recovering from her fractured rib in Island X Prix II practice, as team-mate to Tanner Foust.

“I’m looking forward to competing for the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team in Chile next week,” said Hosås. “I’m sending all my best wishes to Emma for a speedy recovery and hope I can do her and the whole team proud.”

Hosås is no stranger to subtitute duties, having made her series début at the 2022 Desert X Prix as Extreme E’s Championship Driver who stepped in for the injured Christine GZ. She ran the rest of the season with JBXE, scoring a third-place finish at the first Island X Prix, and remained with the team for 2023. Sharing the ride with Heikki Kovalainen and Andreas Bakkerud, the latter previously a Championship Driver himself, JBXE is ninth in points entering the final round.

JBXE has not announced Hosås’ replacement for Chile. Championship Driver Tamara Molinaro replaced Gilmour in the McLaren car following her injury.

“I have been making good progress with my recovery, but do not feel well enough to compete yet,” commented Gilmour. “I’m confident that Hedda will do a good job to help bring the team some well-deserved success. I’m looking forward to supporting the rest of the team on the ground and helping them to end the season on a high.”

The Copper X Prix is scheduled for 2/3 December. Hosås and JBXE finished eighth at the 2022 edition while McLaren was fifth.