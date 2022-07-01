Hedda Hosas answers JBXE call for Sardinia

For the second straight round, JBXE has a new female driver announced less than a week before racing. After Molly Taylor ran the season opener in NEOM on a one-race deal, the team turns to Hedda Hosås to team up with Kevin Hansen for the Island X Prix doubleheader.

A Norwegian rallycross racer who doubles as Veloce Racing‘s reserve driver, Hosås was initially a guest Championship Driver for the Desert X Prix in February, serving as an advisor and backup for any team that might need the latter. Sure enough, Veloce turned to her after Christine GZ broke her foot in a qualifying crash. She and Lance Woolridge placed fourth in the Crazy Race and tenth in the classification.

Hosås continued working with Veloce as the team resumed testing in Southern France. With GZ now recovered from her injury but a seat now open at JBXE, Hosås took up the opportunity.

Veloce posted on social media, “We are pleased to be able to support @Heddahosaas and provide JBXE with our reserve and development driver in Sardinia, to encourage her development with us as we strive to push more female participation in our sport!”

The 21-year-old Hosås and Hansen, who is three years older, make up the youngest duo in the Extreme E field by a wide margin at an average age of 22.5. The second closest is Andretti United XE, where Hansen’s older brother Timmy and Catie Munnings combine to average 27 years of age.

Kevin Hansen remarked in an Instagram Story, “Youngest lineup on the grid, let’s get it done @heddahosaas!”

The Island X Prix begins on 6/7 July followed by the second of the doubleheader on 9/10 July.