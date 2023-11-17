NASCAR Truck Series

Jake Garcia joins ThorSport for 2024 NASCAR Trucks

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Jake Garcia will race for ThorSport Racing for his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series sophomore season, the team announced Wednesday.

“To have the chance to race for a championship organisation like ThorSport Racing is huge for me,” said Garcia. “I’m extremely excited for this opportunity and cannot wait to get the 2024 season started.”

Garcia is coming off his rookie season in the Truck Series. Racing for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, he finished thirteenth in points with nine top tens, three top fives, and a best run of second in his final start with MHR at Phoenix. He first entered the series in 2022 on a six-race calendar.

Prior to the Trucks, he was a late model racer who won the 2021 Southern Super Series title.

While 2024 will be his second full-time season, it will be the first in which he runs every race as he missed the 2023 season opener at Daytona due to age restrictions. Now eighteen years old, he is eligible for all twenty-three races.

ThorSport fielded four trucks in 2023 for Matt Crafton, Hailie Deegan, Ty Majeski, and Ben Rhodes. Rhodes is the defending champion, while Deegan has left the team for the Xfinity Series for the 2024 season.

