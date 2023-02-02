Kyle Sieg to run full 2023 Xfinity Series for RSS

Kyle Sieg will race for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship alongside his older brother Ryan Sieg at the family-owned RSS Racing. The team announced his elevation to the full schedule on Wednesday. The younger Sieg will drive the #28 Ford Mustang.

“We are thrilled to announce that Kyle Sieg will run the full schedule in 2023 in the #28 Ford,” said the team. “A big thank you to all of our marketing partners for making this possible.”

Sieg, who is thirteen years younger than Ryan, made his Xfinity début in 2021 on a two-race schedule; the first start came in a partnership with DGM Racing. This increased ninefold to eighteen in 2022, during which he scored his first top ten when he finished tenth at Daytona.

He previously competed in the ARCA Menards Series, including an eleven-race schedule in 2021 with RSS in which he recorded top-ten finishes in all but four.

RSS will field three cars in 2023 with Ryan once again in the flagship #39. The third car, the #38, will be piloted by Joe Graf Jr. in all but five races.