RSS Racing opens #29 for Alex Labbe

RSS Racing will be a four-car stable for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Sonoma Raceway as they have created the #29 Ford Mustang, which Alex Labbé will pilot.

Kyle Sieg was originally scheduled to drive the car prior to the team adding Labbé. While Sieg was running the full schedule in the #28, Aric Almirola is set to pilot that at Sonoma. With older brother Ryan Sieg in the #39 and Joe Graf Jr. in the #38, the younger Sieg will have to drop his full-time plans pending a last-minute ride and instead focus on the ARCA Menards Series West race that day.

“We registered the #29 and will race that at Aonoma with @AlexLabbe36,” the team explained on Twitter Tuesday. “He will be a great addition to the team on a road course. @KyleSieg39 will get his laps in running the #46 in the ARCA race.”

After being a series regular for five years, Labbé scaled back to a part-time slate with just seven starts to date in 2023 for RSS and DGM Racing due to a lack of sponsorship. His best run is eleventh at Richmond and last Saturday at Portland. The latter was the second road course race of 2023 after COTA, where he finished fifteenth.

Kyle Sieg was twenty-fourth in points entering Sonoma with eleventh also being his highest finish of the season at Charlotte.