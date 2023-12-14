Grant Enfinger returns to CR7 for full 2024 NASCAR Truck season

In 2021, CR7 Motorsports brought on Grant Enfinger to help him remain a full-time driver after his sponsorship at ThorSport Racing dried up. Three years later, with GMS Racing now shuttered, he has joined the team for the full 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, driving the #9 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

“I am extremely excited about this opportunity,” said Enfinger. “I have known Codie (Rohrbaugh) and his family for a long time and they have become like family to me.”

Enfinger was one position short of winning the 2023 Truck Series championship when he finished sixth and a spot behind Ben Rhodes. He ended the season with three wins at Kansas, Gateway, and Milwaukee along with thirteen top tens.

He ran nine races for CR7 in 2021 after his full-time ride in ThorSport’s #98 was relegated to splitting with Christian Eckes. Enfinger scored three top tens with a fourth at COTA.

CR7 hopes Enfinger’s commitment will provide good fortune. Since Enfinger’s seventh in 2021, the #9 only has one other top ten in the two seasons since, a fourth by Colby Howard in the 2023 season opener.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing has become a technical partner in the team.

“When the opportunity came along, I knew that Grant was the perfect choice,” Rohrbaugh commented. “With our efforts to elevate our racing programme in 2024, I am confident in what Grant will bring to the team.”

Howard finished twenty-first in points in 2023, his lone full season with CR7.