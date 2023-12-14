NASCAR Truck Series

Grant Enfinger returns to CR7 for full 2024 NASCAR Truck season

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

In 2021, CR7 Motorsports brought on Grant Enfinger to help him remain a full-time driver after his sponsorship at ThorSport Racing dried up. Three years later, with GMS Racing now shuttered, he has joined the team for the full 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, driving the #9 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

“I am extremely excited about this opportunity,” said Enfinger. “I have known Codie (Rohrbaugh) and his family for a long time and they have become like family to me.”

Enfinger was one position short of winning the 2023 Truck Series championship when he finished sixth and a spot behind Ben Rhodes. He ended the season with three wins at Kansas, Gateway, and Milwaukee along with thirteen top tens.

He ran nine races for CR7 in 2021 after his full-time ride in ThorSport’s #98 was relegated to splitting with Christian Eckes. Enfinger scored three top tens with a fourth at COTA.

CR7 hopes Enfinger’s commitment will provide good fortune. Since Enfinger’s seventh in 2021, the #9 only has one other top ten in the two seasons since, a fourth by Colby Howard in the 2023 season opener.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing has become a technical partner in the team.

“When the opportunity came along, I knew that Grant was the perfect choice,” Rohrbaugh commented. “With our efforts to elevate our racing programme in 2024, I am confident in what Grant will bring to the team.”

Howard finished twenty-first in points in 2023, his lone full season with CR7.

Share
Avatar photo
3354 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Truck Series

Faction46 formed, to field 46 for Thad Moffitt in 2024

By
2 Mins read
Thad Moffitt, grandson of Richard Petty, will race the #46 full-time in the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series for the newly created Faction46 team.
NASCAR Truck Series

Tyler Ankrum, Jack Wood migrate to McAnally-Hilgemann for 2024 Truck Series

By
2 Mins read
Tyler Ankrum is once again a Chevrolet driver as he moves to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series. Jack Wood will also race part-time in a fourth truck.
NASCAR Truck Series

Timmy Hill reverts to full-time Truck schedule in 2024

By
1 Mins read
After racing part-time in 2023, Timmy Hill will once again run the full NASCAR Truck Series calendar in 2024 for his family-run team.