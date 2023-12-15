Layne Riggs to race for Front Row in 2024 NASCAR Trucks

Layne Riggs will race for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year honours in 2024, driving the #38 Ford F-150 for Front Row Motorsports.

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity to compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with one of the best teams in the sport,” Riggs stated. “I’ve dedicated my life for an opportunity like this, and I’m incredibly appreciative of Bob (Jenkins) and everyone at Front Row for providing me the opportunity to take my next step in my racing career.”

Riggs ran six Truck races between 2022 and 2023, three apiece, for a variety of teams. He finished seventh in his series début at IRP in 2022, which he improved upon at the following year’s race with a third for Spire Motorsports.

While he started his Truck career in a Toyota, most of his NASCAR action since came with Chevrolet teams like Spire and Young’s Motorsports. He also entered three Xfinity Series events for Kaulig Racing, scoring a tenth at Las Vegas.

Prior to entering the national series, he won the 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series title.

The son of NASCAR veteran Scott Riggs, he will balance racing with completing his Mechanical Engineering degree at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC).

“I really appreciate Layne’s dedication to his education while also competing at the highest levels,” said Jenkins, who owns the team. “That comes from great parenting and a sense of dedication from Layne. We”ve already seen a lot of potential in Layne and he’s a perfect fit for our programme to develop him into a national series NASCAR winner.”

Riggs replaces the Cup-bound Zane Smith, who won the 2022 Truck Series championship. He is the team’s third driver since they opened a Truck programme after Todd Gilliland and Smith, who combined to win seven races in the #38. FRM also has a #34 that won Talladega in September with Brett Moffitt in its maiden start.