2024 Dakar Rally: 47 approved for Dakar Experience

Seth Quintero‘s hopes of winning the 2024 Dakar Rally went up in smoke when an oil pipe broke during Stage #4. Fortunately, his Dakar is technically not over as he and forty-six others have been approved for the Dakar Experience, which will allow them to contest the rest of the race even if they are classified at the bottom of the order with significant time penalties.

When a competitor is forced to retire from a stage, they can either drop out entirely and head home or receive a second chance to continue under the Dakar Experience. This relegates them to what is effectively a last-place finish in the final results, but lets them still take part so long as their vehicle is able to keep going. They only have one restart, meaning another stage retirement during the Rally’s second half takes them out altogether; however, they can rejoin if the exit was due to injury and they are cleared to race.

Dakar Experience racers are required to have an orange filter on their number plate to separate them from those in contention. They can still compete for stage wins, though victories will not impact their standing in the overall. Once they complete the final stage, they will not be allowed to stand on the podium like other finishers but may instead pass below a titled arch.

Quintero is one of eleven cars in the top Ultimate category who are in the Dakar Experience, with other notable faces including Krzysztof Hołowczyc and Brian Baragwanath. Hołowczyc was involved in a bizarre accident with Kris Meeke during the Chrono Stage on Thursday that knocked the latter out of the race with terminal damage, rendering him unable to enter the Dakar Experience, while Baragwanath was sidelined for the third and fourth legs as he waited for new front suspension parts to arrive from South Africa.

Silvio Totani made headlines when he used his Nissan Patrol to pull the overturned truck of Richard de Groot in Stage #5, but he suffered a radiator issue shortly after completing the stage that forced him to skip the Chrono Stage.

Seven are Challenger entries such as Glenn Brinkman and Ignacio Casale, the latter forced to retire from the third day while. Six are production-based cars in the SSV category like Juan Font and Maha Al-Hamali. Al-Hamali rolled shortly before completing the Chrono Stage.

The Trucks feature the most entries in the Experience with sixteen. Four are T5.1 entries that intended to compete for the win, whereas the others are mostly assistance and support vehicles in the T5.2 subcategory.

Five bikes and a quad are taking part. The lone Quad entry Samuel Desbuisson is also the only FIM rider in the Experience who is earning World Rally-Raid Championship points. Bike racer Jacob Argubright was forced to bow out with a mechanical issue, while Sunier sacrificed his oil line to Kove team-mate Mason Klein during Stage #3.

Klein retired on Friday, but would not have been allowed to enter the Dakar Experience as RallyGP riders are forbidden from restarting the race after exiting a stage.

Ultimate (T1)

Number Driver Team 216 Seth Quintero Toyota Gazoo Racing 217 Krzysztof Hołowczyc X-raid Mini JCW Team 219 Brian Baragwanath Century Racing 232 Pascal Thomasse MD Rallye Sport 242 Marcos Baumgart X Rally Team 244 Jean-Pierre Strugo MD Rallye Sport 246 Frédéric Chesneau Skybox Rally-Raid 247 Michel Kremer Coronel Dakar Team 253 Philippe Boutron Sodicars Racing 269 Antoine Delaporte Off Road Concept 271 Silvio Totani Motortechnica Racing Team

Stock (T2)

Number Driver Team 503 Ibrahim Almuhna Ibrahim Almuhna

Challenger (T3)

Number Driver Team 309 Ignacio Casale X-raid Yamaha Supported Team 326 Glenn Brinkman PH Sport 334 Pál Lónyai X-raid Yamaha Supported Team 343 Gunter Hinkelmann BBR Motorsport 346 Manuel Plaza Pérez Sodicars Racing 349 Antonio Garcia Coma ASM Motorsport 351 Edwin Opstelten Gaia Motorsports

SSV (T4)

Number Driver Team 412 Juan Miguel Medero Sodicars Racing 430 Grzegorz Brochocki Overlimit 431 Jose Vidaña Pedrega Team 432 Maha Al-Hamali RX Team 438 Juan Font Scuderia Ramilo Rodamoto 441 Rafa Muñoz Cámara Pedrega Team

Truck (T5)

Number Driver Team 613 Vaidotas Paškevičius Fesh Fesh Team 614 Egbert Wingens Team Boucou Assistance 619 Albert Llovera Fesh Fesh Team 624 Steven Rotsaert RTS Racing (Overdrive Racing) 627 Jérémie Demarty Team Boucou Assistance 636 Cesare Rickler TH-Trucks Team 638 Didier Monseu Bahrain Raid Xtreme 639 Manuel Borrero Tibau Team (YunXiang Racing) 640 Norbert Szalai Team SSP 641 Zsolt Darazsi Team SSP 642 Alberto Romero TH-Trucks Team (Sodicars Racing) 643 Dusan Randysek Team SSP 644 Francesc Ester Fernandez TH-Trucks Team 645 Marco Piana Xtremeplus 646 Sébastien Fargeas Team Boucou Assistance 651 Ahmed Benbekhti STA Competition (Rebellion Racing)

Bike

Number Rider Team 21 Jacob Argubright DUUST Rally Team 45 Sunier Kove Moto 56 Zakeer Yakefu Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally Team 63 Jaromír Romančík Orion – Moto Racing Group 109 Mohamed Aoulad Ali Club Aventura Touareg

Quad