Iron Lynx Confirm LMGT3 Line-Up For 2024 Season

Iron Lynx have confirmed which drivers will be battling it out for them in the LMGT3 class of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). The team is fielding a pair of Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 Evo 2 cars, including an all-female Iron Dames line-up in car #85.

The two Iron Lynx and Iron Dames Porsches at Sebring in 2023. These cars have been replaced by the Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 Evo 2 for 2024. Credit: 2023 FIA WEC / FocusPackMedia – Tim Hearn

2024 marks a switch for the Iron Lynx team. Despite being a Lamborghini factory team, they raced two Porsche 911 RSR-19s in the 2023 WEC as Lamborghini’s cars didn’t meet the required specifications. With the spec changes in place for 2024, the team can now race for Lamborghini proper. In addition to their LMGT3 efforts, the team is stepping up to the Hypercar class with their highly anticipated Lamborghini SC63.

Car # 60

L-R: Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera. Credit: Iron Lynx

Co-founder and part-owner of the Iron Lynx team, Claudio Schiavoni was already confirmed as a driver for the #60 car. He will be joined by long-time teammate Matteo Cressoni. The pair have already raced the Lamborghini together at the 2024 24 Hours of Daytona, where they unfortunately retired after 293 laps due to gearbox issues.

Joining the two Italians is Frenchman Franck Perera. The 39 year old Lamborghini Squadra Corse driver also competed for Iron Lynx at Daytona, finishing 7th in class in his Hurácan. Although making his WEC debut, he has experience of working with the team in America in 2023, having competed at Daytona, Sebring, and at Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

Car #85 – The Iron Dames

The distinctive 2023 Iron Dames livery. Expect something similar on their 2024 Lamborghini. Credit: 2023 FIA WEC / FocusPackMedia – Tim Hearn

The Iron Dames enjoyed a very competitive year in the 2023 WEC. Having achieved a perfect run of zero retirements, they narrowly missed out on a podium, finishing fourth at the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans. They climbed onto the rostrum at the 2023 6 Hours of Portimão before rounding off the season with a superb class win at the 2023 Bapco Energies 8 Hours of Bahrain.

The Iron Dames line-up remains largely unchanged. Belgium’s Sarah Bovy secured three pole positions for the team in 2023 alongside Denmark’s Michelle Gatting. However, the change comes in the form of French sensation Doriane Pin. The Mercedes-AMG Junior driver made headlines in the LMP2 class in the 2023 season. At the season opener, the 2023 1000 Miles of Sebring, aged just 19, Pin and her Prema Racing colleagues secured a podium.

The #63 Oreca 07 as driven by Doriane Pin in the 2023 LMP2 class. Credit: 2023 FIA WEC / FocusPackMedia – Gabi Tomescu

Iron Lynx Team Principal and CEO, Andrea Piccini, is excited about how competitive this driver line-up should be. “Having already worked with Franck in the United States, I am very happy to have him join our team on the global stage” he enthused. He is understandably thrilled to have Pin on board, saying “Doriane’s progress in the last few years has been exceptional. She is an incredible talent and will complement both Sarah and Michelle’s strengths massively.”

The 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship gets underway on 02 March with the Qatar 1812km.