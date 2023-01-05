Spencer Boyd returning to Young’s #12 for 2023 NASCAR Trucks

2022 was not a kind year for Spencer Boyd, who finished a career-worst twenty-eighth in points. He will seek to turn his fortune around as he returns to Young’s Motorsports and the #12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

“I want last season back,” said Boyd. “We had great chemistry on the #12 team and showed speed early on. To make a long story short, we didn’t end up with the year we wanted and we are set out to put it all in the rear-view mirror with this season.”

Boyd has raced for Young’s since 2019, and the first year showed plenty of promise when he finished fourth in his début before scoring his and the team’s first win later that season at Talladega. He was elevated to a full ride in the #20 in 2020, placing twentieth in points. His luck started to dip the following year when he failed to qualify twice, but still notched a top ten at Talladega, before switching to the #12 for 2022.

However, the 2022 season saw him record his worst championship finish of twenty-eighth while retiring from three of the final four races; matters bottomed out in the exception as he missed Talladega.

He has also made fifty starts in the Xfinity Series between 2016 and 2021. Boyd ran three Cup races in 2019.

“We are quite optimistic about this coming year,” added team owner Tyler Young. “There were plenty of discussions in the offseason on what we have to do to get better on the track. One thing we knew is that Spencer was going to be a part of it. He’s now driven more races than I have for our family team and earned our first win, so he’s naturally going to be part of our resolution to be more competitive.”

While Young ran the full 2022 season in the #12, the team’s #02 was split between the Toyota-bound Kaz Grala and the now-retired Jesse Little. The #20 finished twenty-ninth in owner points with fourteen drivers.