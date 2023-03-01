Leland Honeyman set for Xfinity debut at Phoenix

Leland Honeyman Jr. will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series début at Phoenix Raceway on 11 March, racing the #45 Chevrolet Camaro for Alpha Prime Racing with sponsorship from Klean Freak Body Wipes.

The 18-year-old Honeyman joined Alpha Prime for a part-time schedule in late December, coming off a third-place finish in the ARCA Menards Series East standings for Young’s Motorsports. He scored top tens in the first five of seven races, with the final two rounds—both combination races with the national ARCA Menards Series—being just shy in eleventh and a retirement. He also ran the 2022 Truck Series race at Bristol for Young’s and placed twenty-ninth.

“What Leland was able to do in ARCA East last year was really impressive,” said APR president Tommy Joe Martins at the time of his signing. “It’s even more impressive given his age. We see Leland as a young driver that can grow and develop with us not just this year but for years to come.”

Honeyman was a short track racer prior to entering NASCAR.

The Alpha Prime #45 was piloted by Stefan Parsons in the season opener at Daytona before Rajah Caruth took over at Fontana; the latter will also race at Las Vegas this weekend. Honeyman is scheduled for five races in the car while Sage Karam will run the bulk of the calendar. The team also fields the #43 for mainly Ryan Ellis and the #44 for Jeffrey Earnhardt.

“I’m super excited to be a part of the Alpha Prime Racing roster in 2023,” Honeyman commented. “It’s amazing to be stepping into one of the top levels of NASCAR and I’m truly grateful for this opportunity. I can’t thank Team Dillon Management, Tommy Joe, and his team enough for believing in me. This is the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m ready to get to work and see where we can go together.”