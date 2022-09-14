Leland Honeyman to make NASCAR Truck debut at Bristol

Leland Honeyman Jr. will enter the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the first time this Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway. He will drive the #20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports.

The 17-year-old sits third in the ARCA Mneards Series East points entering the final race of the season, scheduled to take place hours before the Truck event. Two of the starts at Iowa and Milwaukee were combination races with the national ARCA Menards Series.

Save for an eleventh in the Milwaukee joint race, he recorded top tens in the first five rounds including a runner-up at Five Flags Speedway.

“I am really excited to get back into the seat knowing that I am going to be racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series along with the ARCA Menards Series on the same night,” said Honeyman. “Bristol is such an amazing track. I have been preparing myself by spending a lot of time on the simulator this week and I hope that will pay off for both races on Thursday night.

“I’d love to take a good run from the ARCA race and apply it towards a successful top-twenty finish in the Truck Series.”

While the #02 and #12 have stable driver lineups in Kaz Grala/Jesse Little and Spencer Boyd, the #20 is split between multiple names including Little, Danny Bohn, Trey Burke, Sheldon Creed, Austin Dillon, Joey Gase, Matt Mills, Thad Moffitt, Stefan Parsons, and Dillon Steuer. The #20 sits twenty-ninth in owner points with Bohn holding the best finish of eighth at Daytona and Creed winning the pole at COTA.