2024 Desafio Ruta 40: 3,213 km through Cordoba, San Juan, La Rioja

The Desafío Ruta 40 returns to the World Rally-Raid Championship in 2024 as the penultimate round, albeit two months earlier than last year as it takes place in June. The race will span roughly 3,213 kilometres total with 2,085 km being Selective Sections.

Córdoba’s Complejo Ferial Córdoba will serve as the rally’s base of operations, marking its first time racing in the eponymous province. The second largest city in Argentina, Córdoba previously hosted legs of the Dakar Rally when it ran through South America, including being the finish in 2018.

After a sixteen-kilometre Prologue, longer than the nine in 2023, the main race begins with a 466-km loop around the city. Stage #2 takes competitors to San Juan, which hosts a loop of its own for Stage #3. San Juan previously welcomed the Dakar from 2010 to 2012 and 2014 to 2018. San Juan’s bivouac will be based at Circuito San Juan Villicum, a race track visited twice annually by Argentina’s Turismo Carretera and formerly by the Superbike World Championship.

Stage #4, the longest with over 500 kilometres in timed sections, heads to La Rioja. Boasting six Dakars to its name, La Rioja was also the site of the opening stage for the 2023 DR 40. The bivouac is at Estadio Superdomo de La Rioja, a basketball arena and concert venue.

The race returns to Córdoba on the final day.

Scrutineering will take place on 1 June followed by the Prologue a day later, with a stage daily until it wraps up on 7 June. The rally was originally scheduled for 2–8 June before being moved up a day to help fans travelling. In 2023, the race ran from late August to early September.

Nasser Al-Attiyah and Tosha Schareina are the defending winners.

2024 Desafío Ruta 40 route