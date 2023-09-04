2023 Desafio Ruta 40: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

After four months off, the World Rally-Raid Championship returned to action with the Desafío Ruta 40 in Argentina. As we have done all season, The Checkered Flag covered the race in extensive detail in the months leading up to and during the rally itself.

Missed any stories? Get caught up below!

Pre-race stories

Overall winners

Class Number Competitor Team Time Recap T1 200 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota Gazoo Racing 15:10:03 Recap T3 302 Mitch Guthrie Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 16:22:31 Recap T4 403 Gustavo Gallego* South Racing Can-Am 18:34:37 Recap RallyGP 68 Tosha Schareina* Honda Team 15:58:46 Recap Rally2 21 Bradley Cox BAS World KTM Racing Team 17:01:01 Recap Rally3 122 Ardit Kurtaj Xraids Experience 23:15:45 Recap Quad 152 Manuel Andújar 7240 Team 19:24:30 Recap Open Auto 650 Blas Zapag* Copetrol Rally 23:06:34 Recap Open T3 670 Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli* Ferioli Racing Team 17:34:31 Recap Open T4 678 Juan José Semino* Xcorpion Rally Racing 20:59:00 Recap Open Moto 608 Rodrigo de Abreu Sallum* MED Racing Team 22:36:24 Recap Open Quad 623 Santiago Rostan* Pampa Rental Rally Team 25:28:33 Recap Road to Dakar Auto 678 Juan José Semino* Xcorpion Rally Racing 20:59:00 Recap Road to Dakar Moto 69 Juan Santiago Rostan* Pampa Rental Rally Team 25:28:33 Recap * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Stage recaps