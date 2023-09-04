World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

Credit: PACO foto agencia

After four months off, the World Rally-Raid Championship returned to action with the Desafío Ruta 40 in Argentina. As we have done all season, The Checkered Flag covered the race in extensive detail in the months leading up to and during the rally itself.

Pre-race stories

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTimeRecap
T1200Nasser Al-AttiyahToyota Gazoo Racing15:10:03Recap
T3302Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team16:22:31Recap
T4403Gustavo Gallego*South Racing Can-Am18:34:37Recap
RallyGP68Tosha Schareina*Honda Team15:58:46Recap
Rally221Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing Team17:01:01Recap
Rally3122Ardit KurtajXraids Experience23:15:45Recap
Quad152Manuel Andújar7240 Team19:24:30Recap
Open Auto650Blas Zapag*Copetrol Rally23:06:34Recap
Open T3670Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli*Ferioli Racing Team17:34:31Recap
Open T4678Juan José Semino*Xcorpion Rally Racing20:59:00Recap
Open Moto608Rodrigo de Abreu Sallum*MED Racing Team22:36:24Recap
Open Quad623Santiago Rostan*Pampa Rental Rally Team25:28:33Recap
Road to Dakar Auto678Juan José Semino*Xcorpion Rally Racing20:59:00Recap
Road to Dakar Moto69Juan Santiago Rostan*Pampa Rental Rally Team25:28:33Recap
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Stage recaps

StageDateOverall Cars WinnerOverall Bikes WinnerRecap
Prologue27 AugustNasser Al-AttiyahAdrien Van BeverenRecap
Stage #128 AugustNasser Al-AttiyahTosha Schareina*Recap
Stage #229 AugustJuan Cruz YacopiniTosha Schareina*Recap
Stage #330 AugustNasser Al-AttiyahTosha Schareina*Recap
Stage #431 AugustNasser Al-AttiyahLuciano BenavidesRecap
Stage #51 SeptemberNasser Al-AttiyahAdrien Van BeverenRecap
