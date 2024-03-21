2024 Red Bull Scramble begins with Sand Scramble in Glamis

Season 2 of the Red Bull Scramble kicked off Saturday in the dunes of Glamis. Although many faces ranging from World Rally-Raid Championship stars Seth Quintero and Austin Jones to the great Robby Gordon and his son Max Gordon headlined the card, newly minted Red Bull athlete and real estate agent Corbin Leaverton came out on top.

Leaverton, who won the Red Bull High Desert Scramble and the Best In The Desert Trophy Unlimited title alongside Cody Bradbury in 2023, continued his momentum into 2024 by winning the Pro class final ahead of pole-sitter Chase Carr and Shawn Saxton. Carr had dominated the race by leading the first four laps before Leaverton passed him on the final circuit to score the win.

Jones, two weeks removed from winning the Challenger class at the W2RC’s Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, placed fifth. He narrowly edged out Michael McFayden for the top-five finish, the latter a new Honda Factory Off-Road Racing Talon driver; McFayden’s colleague Ethan Ebert, who races the team’s Honda Ridgeline in SCORE International competition, retired from the final.

“I’m super familiar with this area because I do a lot for Dakar and Abu Dhabi out here in these dunes,” said Jones. “I’ve been here a lot but I’ve never done a race here. The course that they set up was absolutely insane. It was the perfect mix of really fast and fun and a little bit of sketchy to keep everyone honest.”

The Gordon family, entering their first Scramble Series race, had mixed results. Robby finished third in his heat race while Max was forced to retire from his when the belt came off his SPEED UTV. The younger Gordon’s final then ended on the opening lap when his rear tyre clipped a dune and sent him into a roll. Robby stopped to check on Max and another driver who crashed the same lap, costing him approximately forty-five seconds. Max avoided injury while the car remained in relatively good condition with most of the damage being to the trailing arm.

Quintero finished second in the heat but mechanical trouble relegated him to fourteenth in the final. The reigning W2RC Challenger champion was making his return to driving a UTV, having moved up to a Toyota Hilux for the 2024 season.

Kaden Isobella won the Sportsman final for amateur racers.

With Glamis out of the way, the Honda drivers now turn their attention to Saturday’s SCORE season-opening San Felipe 250 while the Gordons continue developing their SPEED UTV marque and gear up for the Stadium Super Trucks opener at Long Beach in April. Quintero and Jones rejoin the W2RC next month in Portugal.

The second round of the 2024 Red Bull Scramble, the Ranch Scramble in Texas, is on 4 May.

Final results

Pro

Finish Start Driver Laps Total Time Margin 1 14 Corbin Leaverton 5 15:29.298 Leader 2 1 Chase Carr 5 15:34.538 + 5.061 3 2 Shawn Saxton 5 15:50.959 + 21.66 4 3 Ryan White 5 16:30.924 + 1:01.626 5 8 Austin Jones 5 16:59.546 + 1:30.248 6 7 Michael McFayden 5 17:01.098 + 1:31.800 7 5 Chance Gibson 5 17:35.491 + 2:06.193 8 9 Mia Chapman 5 18:24.871 + 2:55.573 9 6 Robby Gordon 5 18:26.858 + 2:57.560 10 11 Daniel Friel 5 18:39.667 + 3:10.369 11 10 Jerret Kiser 4 15:30.189 + 1 Lap 12 16 Blake Malgren 4 15:55.887 + 1 Lap 13 12 John Barnes 4 15:58.075 + 1 Lap 14 4 Seth Quintero 2 7:32.193 + 3 Laps 15 13 Sebastian Marquez 1 4:18.605 + 4 Laps 16 18 Max Gordon 0 DNF + 5 Laps 17 15 Ethan Ebert 0 DNF + 5 Laps 18 17 Martin Legare 0 DNF + 5 Laps

Sportsman

Finish Start Driver Laps Total Time Margin 1 9 Kaden Isobella 5 16:42.586 Leader 2 7 Maddie Wroeking 5 16:45.380 + 2.794 3 1 Devin Smith 5 17:06.299 + 23.714 4 11 Mitch Wise 5 17:18.601 + 36.015 5 3 Landon McMath 5 17:20.020 + 37.434 6 16 Dallin Hymas 5 17:50.777 + 1:08.191 7 12 Jim Bradbury 5 17:51.039 + 1:08.453 8 36 Tyler Beranan 5 18:03.705 + 1:21.119 9 28 Jared Van Schyndel 5 18:04.013 + 1:21.427 10 17 Zach Lange 5 18:04.775 + 1:22.188 11 32 Kurt Schupe 5 18:37.188 + 1:54.602 12 23 Kyle Litten 5 18:48.489 + 2:05.904 13 15 Matt Smith 5 19:05.670 + 2:23.084 14 26 Kyler Lee 5 19:22.807 + 2:40.221 15 24 Mavrik Groff 5 19:23.722 + 2:41.136 16 38 Michael Werd 5 19:40.523 + 2:57.937 17 34 Daniel Loredo 5 20:07.513 + 3:24.928 18 21 Richard Covarrubias 4 13:53.939 + 1 Lap 19 27 Justin Alexander 4 18:48.961 + 1 Lap 20 8 Logan Smith 4 18:49.073 + 1 Lap 21 4 Paul Driscoll 4 19:19.875 + 1 Lap 22 29 Brock Cress 3 10:26.345 + 2 Laps 23 30 John Lavender 3 1058.959 + 2 Laps 24 22 Derek McCann 3 11:34.528 + 2 Laps 25 13 Christopher Moeller 3 11:37.710 + 2 Laps 26 6 Mike Meyers 3 22:32.354 + 2 Laps 27 2 Matt Lasher 2 6:43.797 + 3 Laps 28 5 Joash Sollenberger 2 7:03.554 + 3 Laps 29 10 Bret Hanenberg 2 7:48.205 + 3 Laps 30 31 Greg Wright 2 7:59.166 + 3 Laps 31 18 Matt Duhamell 1 3:59.475 + 4 Laps 32 37 Jake Rothey 1 4:12.893 + 4 Laps 33 25 Susan Rounds 1 4:31.537 + 4 Laps 34 35 Philipa Vazquez 1 4:36.112 + 4 Laps 35 14 Steve Geist 0 DNF + 5 Laps 36 19 Wyatt Lange 0 DNF + 5 Laps 37 20 Garnet Hobbs 0 DNF + 5 Laps 38 33 Travis Christopher 0 DNF + 5 Laps 39 39 Ray Miranda 0 DNF + 5 Laps 40 40 Derrick Wruble 0 DNF + 5 Laps

Heat results

Pro

Heat #1

Finish Start Driver Laps Total Time Margin 1 5 Shawn Saxton 3 9:41.801 Leader 2 9 Seth Quintero 3 9:59.396 + 17.595 3 6 Chance Gibson 3 10:00.230 + 18.428 4 3 Michael McFayden 3 10:02.637 + 20.837 5 7 Jerret Kiser 3 11:01.621 + 1:19.821 6 4 John Barnes 3 11:08.533 + 1:26.733 7 2 Sebastian Marquez 2 7:24.833 + 1 Lap 8 8 Max Gordon 0 DNF + 3 Laps 9 1 Martin Legare 0 DNF + 3 Laps

Heat #2

Finish Start Driver Laps Total Time Margin 1 6 Chase Carr 3 9:16.474 Leader 2 1 Ryan White 3 9:43.667 + 27.193 3 5 Robby Gordon 3 10:03.264 + 46.790 4 8 Austin Jones 3 10:27.930 + 1:11.456 5 7 Mia Chapman 3 10:49.381 + 1:32.907 6 3 Daniel Friel 3 10:52.437 + 1:35.962 7 2 Corbin Leaverton 1 9:30.312 + 2 Laps 8 4 Blake Malgren 0 DNF + 3 Laps 9 9 Ethan Ebert 0 DNF + 3 Laps

Sportsman

Heat #1

Finish Start Driver Laps Total Time Margin 1 5 Matt Lasher 3 10:38.453 Leader 2 2 Maddie Wroeking 3 10:42.516 + 4.064 3 6 Steve Geist 3 11:46.224 + 1:07.772 4 8 Matt Duhamell 3 11:46.428 + 1:07.976 5 9 Kyle Litten 3 12:30.162 + 1:51.710 6 4 Jared Van Schyndel 3 12:42.715 + 2:04.263 7 7 Travis Christopher 2 8:01.982 + 1 Lap 8 3 Bryan Arce 2 8:59.466 + 1 Lap 9 1 James Wilson 0 DNF + 3 Laps

Heat #2

Finish Start Driver Laps Total Time Margin 1 3 Landon McMath 3 10:45.890 Leader 2 1 Logan Smith 3 10:46.691 + .802 3 8 Christopher Moeller 3 11:39.978 + 54.089 4 2 Wyatt Lange 3 12:13.525 + 1:27.635 5 9 Susan Rounds 3 13:20.241 + 2:34.351 6 7 John Lavender 1 4:27.294 + 2 Laps 7 4 Philipa Vazquez 1 5:17.146 + 2 Laps 8 5 Gerardo Carranza 0 DNF + 3 Laps 9 6 Dylan Silva 0 DNF + 3 Laps

Heat #3

Finish Start Driver Laps Total Time Margin 1 1 Paul Driscoll 3 10:50.032 Leader 2 4 Kaden Isobella 3 10:50.980 + .949 3 2 Jim Bradbury 3 10:58.958 + 8.926 4 6 Dallin Hymas 3 11:02.530 + 12.498 5 8 Derek McCann 3 11:26.527 + 36.495 6 10 Kyler Lee 3 11:27.544 + 37.513 7 9 Greg Wright 3 11:31.064 + 41.033 8 5 Ray Miranda 3 12:26.405 + 1:36.374 9 7 Jake Rothey 2 7:52.906 + 1 Lap 10 3 Derrick Wruble 2 14:01.416 + 1 Lap

Heat #4

Finish Start Driver Laps Total Time Margin 1 4 Joash Sollenberger 3 10:54.169 Leader 2 7 Bret Hanenberg 3 11:41.294 + 47.125 3 9 Matt Smith 3 11:54.396 + 1:00.228 4 3 Garnet Hobbs 3 12:32.996 + 1:38.828 5 5 Mavrik Groff 3 13:01.190 + 2:07.022 6 2 Brock Cress 3 13:08.853 + 2:14.685 7 6 Daniel Loredo 2 13:06.962 + 1 Lap 8 10 Jesús Hernandez 2 8:28.633 + 1 Lap 9 8 Lance Robinson 1 4:07.759 + 2 Laps 10 1 Justin Peterson 1 9:33.706 + 2 Laps

Heat #5