Stadium Super Trucks set for 11th year in Long Beach in 2024

Save for the COVID year in 2020, the Stadium Super Trucks have made the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach their home since the inaugural season in 2013. The trucks will return for an eleventh year in 2024, once again running two races on 19–21 April to support the NTT IndyCar Series.

Long Beach is the only track from the 2013 SST season to still welcome them on an annual basis. Since 2022, the California street circuit has also served as the SST season opener.

Matt Brabham won both races in 2023. He led a podium sweep of former series champions in Race #1 ahead of Gavin Harlien and Robby Gordon, followed by defeating Myles Cheek in a late battle for the second victory.

Besides SST and IndyCar, other series on the Long Beach event card include IMSA, Formula DRIFT, and the additions of GT America and the Historic Indy Car Challenge.

“Our 2024 event is going to be another action-packed weekend for the entire family to enjoy,” said Jim Michaelian, Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO. “The additions of GT America and the vintage Indy cars plus the off-track attractions just add to the excitement that our fans will experience at an affordable price next April.”

Assuming no sudden scheduling changes, practice and qualifying will take place on Friday, 19 April. Race #1 would be on Saturday followed by Race #2 on Sunday, the latter typically coming as the closing event following IndyCar.

The 2023 SST calendar only featured two rounds at Long Beach and Nashville, the latter also a support round for IndyCar, as Gordon invests most of his focus into developing his SPEED UTV brand. The series had considered stops at Crandon as part of the Red Bull World Cup weekend as well as return trips to Australia’s Gold Coast and Adelaide though neither ultimately came to fruition.

SST has not confirmed other 2024 dates, though they are expected to join IndyCar at other street circuits like Toronto and Nashville. The former was last on the SST schedule in 2019 prior to the pandemic, though a planned date in 2022 was dropped due to tight scheduling and SPEED UTV obligations.