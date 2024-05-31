2024 Baja 500: Toby Price tops qualifying again

Hopefully Toby Price, Paul Weel, and Kellon Walch hired that exorcist like we suggested in March.

For the third time since 2023, Price and Team Australia put the #46 Trophy Truck atop the leaderboard in a SCORE International qualifying session when he beat San Felipe 250 winner Alan Ampudia for the Baja 500 pole on Thursday. However, qualifying success has yet to translate to success in the race themselves for the Aussies, having swept the two qualifiers in 2023 only to bow out with a mechanical failure.

Price qualified third for the season-opening San Felipe 250, but a bolt on the right front control arm broke off and forced the #46 out. Since their début in 2022, Team Australia has only finished two of seven races.

Christopher Polvoorde was third ahead of defending Baja 500 winner Bryce Menzies. Rob MacCachren experienced mechanical issues during his sight lap but managed to qualify top ten. The #19 Trophy Truck of Tim Herbst rolled with James Dean qualifying, though he walked away unharmed; Dean filled in for his father Pat, who is sitting out the 500 for health reasons.

“The #19 had a rollover during qualifying. Driver and co-driver are okay. That’s all that matters,” reads a statement from Terrible Herbst Motorsports. “We have some of the best crew out there. Will get truck together and ready for race day.”

Jason McNeil‘s Trophy Truck Spec also did not finish the session after smashing into an incline while landing, resulting in damage to the right front wheel.

Apdaly Lopez was the fastest TT Spec in Jordan Brenthel‘s #273 while Gus Vildósola topped the TT Legends.

The 56th Baja 500 will take place on Saturday.

Qualifying results

Trophy Truck

Position Number Driver of Record Time Margin 1 46 Toby Price 6:34.301 Leader 2 10 Alan Ampudia 6:36.094 + 1.793 3 94 Christopher Polvoorde 6:37.760 + 3.459 4 1 Bryce Menzies 6:39.298 + 4.997 5 21 Tavo Vildósola 6:43.689 + 9.388 6 83 Luke McMillin 6:45.242 + 10.941 7 41 Justin Lofton 6:46.344 + 12.043 8 70 Kevin Thompson 6:57.312 + 23.011 9 63 Ruben Torres 7:00.440 + 26.139 10 11 Rob MacCachren 7:01.597 + 27.296 11 89 Mike Walser 7:03.170 + 28.869 12 16 Cameron Steele 7:05.105 + 30.804 13 78 Tracy Poole 7:05.147 + 30.846 14 23 Dan McMillin 7:06.236 + 31.935 15 82 Sam Baldi 7:11.737 + 37.436 16 85 Mikey Lawrence 7:12.717 + 38.415 17 58 Tracy Graf 7:25.271 + 50.970 18 33 Roberto Romo Jr. 7:27.678 + 53.377 19 87 Dallas Luttrell 7:33.536 + 59.235 20 19 Tim Herbst DNF N/A

Trophy Truck Legends

Position Number Driver of Record Time Margin 1 1L Gus Vildósola 6:48.152 Leader 2 37L Rolf Helland 7:01.198 + 13.046 3 61L David Payne 7:13.842 + 25.690 4 85L Clay Lawrence 7:19.308 + 31.156 5 65L Greg Adler 7:48.319 + 1:00.167

Trophy Truck Spec