2024 Desafio Ruta 40: Yazeed Al-Rajhi holds off Al-Attiyah for Ultimate win

As was the case in 2023, the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship will come down to the final round between Nasser Al-Attiyah and Yazeed Al-Rajhi. This time, the battle is closer as they left Argentina separated by twenty-five points and Al-Rajhi with momentum after narrowly defeating Al-Attiyah for the Desafío Ruta 40 win.
The defending DR 40 victor, Al-Attiyah’s quest for a third consecutive win seemed to start on a high note when he won the Prologue. However, he quickly faced stiff resistance thereafter as Al-Rajhi led an onslaught of Toyota Hiluxes alongside Toyota Gazoo Racing‘s Lucas Moraes and Seth Quintero. Al-Rajhi claimed the overall lead with his Stage #1 win and never relinquished it despite Al-Attiyah’s best efforts. By the end, Al-Rajhi had just barely beaten him by a mere forty seconds.
A one-minute penalty for Al-Attiyah in Stage #3 may have been the difference maker. His co-driver Édouard Boulanger had undone his seatbelts and HANS device to address the smell of smoke in the cockpit; upon returning to his seat, he signalled to Al-Attiyah to drive again despite not having properly fastened said safety devices. Their Prodrive had driven roughly twenty-seven seconds as Boulanger was tightening everything. The penalty dropped Al-Attiyah from second to third for the stage and left him trailing Al-Rajhi by thirteen seconds entering Stage #5, which he was unable to make up as Al-Rajhi won.
“We finished in second place and that keeps us in a strong position to fight for the championship,” said Al-Attiyah. “We will be racing in the final round in Morocco in October with our new car and the aim is to finish this season as world champions.”
The victory is Al-Rajhi’s first of 2024 and allows him to leapfrog the absent Carlos Sainz for second in the championship. After trailing Al-Attiyah by thirty-three points entering Argentina, the gap is now twenty-five with one round to go.
“Yazeed launched a rocket on the final stretch and gained back the lead. And man, I really had to hold on tight to me seat,” wrote Al-Rajhi’s navigator Timo Gottschalk, who sliced his gap to Boulanger for the co-driver’s championship by more than half from seventy to twenty. “But it was the best in the house: Yazeed was throwing the kitchen sink at it. And maybe even the kitchen itself! It paid off. Could not be any happier!”
Although Moraes and Quintero won stages back to back, neither finished on the podium after a tumultuous rally. Moraes had finished the Prologue without a right-rear wheel before Quintero ended up in a ditch in Stage #1 while trying to avoid spectators too close to the course. Their stage wins put them into the top five, Moraes as high as third, before disaster struck in Stage #4 as dampers broke on both of their Hiluxes. Quintero recovered with a third on the final day but was the last overall finisher in Ultimate.
While slim, Moraes still has a mathematical shot at the title as he trails Al-Attiyah by fifty-three points. However, he will need an exceptional amount of bad luck to strike those in front of him while winning every stage at the season-ending Rallye du Maroc.
“It was a hard, but successful week, which was ultimately decided by one stage,” commented Moraes. “We showed how strong we are across four of the five days, and I’m very proud of what we managed to achieve. We are not just contenders, but future champions.”
The Mini of Sebastián Halpern finished third, meaning each step of the podium consisted of a different manufacturer. Halpern made his return to the W2RC after a dismal 2023 DR 40 that prompted him to skip the Dakar Rally in January, dissatisfied with the Mini’s performance. This time, he rebounded with a best finish of third in Stage #4.
Juan Cruz Yacopini and Marcos Baumgart were the category’s retirements. The former had rolled in both Stages #2 and #3, while Baumgart suffered a mechanical problem on the first leg.
Ultimate overall results
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Time
|Margin
|1
|202
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|Timo Gottschalk
|Overdrive Racing
|17:38:21
|Leader
|2
|200
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Édouard Boulanger
|Nasser Racing
|17:39:01
|+ 0:40
|3
|211
|Sebastián Halpern
|Bernardo Graue
|X-raid Mini JCW Team
|18:24:37
|+ 46:16
|4
|208
|Denis Krotov
|Konstantin Zhiltsov
|Overdrive Racing
|18:40:50
|+ 1:02:29
|5
|203
|Lucas Moraes
|Armand Monleón
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|18:51:24
|+ 1:13:03
|6
|207
|Cristian Baumgart
|Gustavo Gugelmin
|X Rally Team
|19:50:07
|+ 2:11:46
|7
|206
|Seth Quintero
|Dennis Zenz
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|20:03:03
|+ 2:24:42
|DNF
|209
|Juan Cruz Yacopini
|Daniel Oliveras
|Overdrive Racing
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|210
|Marcos Baumgart
|Kleber Cincea
|X Rally Team
|DNF
|N/A
Ultimate stage winners
|Stage
|Driver
|Time
|Prologue
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|16:17.8
|Stage #1
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|3:56:00
|Stage #2
|Lucas Moraes
|4:08:14
|Stage #3
|Seth Quintero
|3:14:00
|Stage #4
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|3:39:15
|Stage #5
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|2:34:40
W2RC Ultimate standings
Unlike Challenger and SSV, Ultimate does not have its own class-specific trophy and instead has a single championship where drivers from all three points-paying categories are eligible.
For readability, competitors registered for the championship who have not earned points are excluded.
Drivers’ standings
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|156
|Leader
|2
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|131
|– 25
|3
|Lucas Moraes
|103
|– 53
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|100
|– 56
|5
|Guerlain Chicherit
|69
|– 87
|6
|Guillaume de Mévius
|65
|– 91
|7
|Rokas Baciuška
|60
|– 96
|8
|Seth Quintero
|55
|– 101
|9
|Denis Krotov
|44
|– 112
|10
|Martin Prokop
|36
|– 120
|T-11
|João Ferreira
|34
|– 122
|T-11
|Cristian Baumgart
|34
|– 122
|13
|Austin Jones
|33
|– 123
|14
|Mathieu Serradori
|32
|– 124
|15
|Sebastián Halpern
|24
|– 132
|16
|Nicolás Cavigliasso
|23
|– 133
|17
|Saood Variawa
|22
|– 134
|18
|Juan Cruz Yacopini
|17
|– 139
|T-19
|Yasir Seaidan
|16
|– 140
|T-19
|Dania Akeel
|16
|– 140
|21
|Mattias Ekström
|15
|– 141
|22
|Marcos Baumgart
|14
|– 142
|23
|Stéphane Peterhansel
|13
|– 143
|T-24
|Mitch Guthrie
|11
|– 145
|T-24
|Sebastián Guayasamín
|11
|– 145
|26
|Marcelo Gastaldi
|10
|– 146
|T-27
|Pau Navarro
|9
|– 147
|T-27
|Ricardo Ramilo
|9
|– 147
|T-29
|Ricardo Porém
|8
|– 148
|T-29
|Rebecca Busi
|8
|– 148
|31
|Aliyyah Koloc
|6
|– 150
|32
|Mário Franco
|5
|– 151
|T-33
|Sara Price
|4
|– 152
|T-33
|Eugenio Amos
|4
|– 152
|35
|Krzysztof Hołowczyc
|3
|– 153
|36
|Claude Fournier
|2
|– 154
|37
|Lionel Baud
|1
|– 155
Co-drivers’ standings
|Rank
|Co-Driver
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Édouard Boulanger
|151
|Leader
|2
|Timo Gottschalk
|131
|– 20
|3
|Armand Monleón
|103
|– 48
|4
|Lucas Cruz
|76
|– 75
|5
|Xavier Panseri
|65
|– 86
|6
|Alex Winocq
|64
|– 87
|7
|Dennis Zenz
|55
|– 96
|8
|Konstantin Zhiltsov
|44
|– 107
|9
|Oriol Vidal
|43
|– 108
|10
|Viktor Chytka
|36
|– 115
|11
|Filipe Palmeiro
|34
|– 117
|12
|Loïc Minaudier
|32
|– 119
|13
|Oriol Mena
|26
|– 125
|14
|Gustavo Gugelmin
|25
|– 126
|T-15
|Alex Haro
|24
|– 127
|T-15
|Bernardo Graue
|24
|– 127
|T-17
|Mathieu Baumel
|23
|– 128
|T-17
|Valentina Pertegarini
|23
|– 128
|T-17
|Sébastien Delaunay
|23
|– 128
|20
|François Cazalet
|22
|– 129
|21
|Daniel Oliveiras
|17
|– 134
|T-22
|Alberto Andreotti
|16
|– 135
|T-22
|Stéphane Duplé
|16
|– 135
|24
|Emil Bergkvist
|15
|– 136
|25
|Kleber Kincea
|14
|– 137
|T-26
|Kellon Walch
|11
|– 140
|T-26
|Michaël Metge
|11
|– 140
|T-26
|Fernando Acosta
|11
|– 140
|29
|Carlos Sachs
|10
|– 141
|T-30
|Andreas Schulz
|9
|– 142
|T-30
|Fausto Mota
|9
|– 142
|T-32
|Luís Marques
|8
|– 143
|T-32
|Sergio Lafuente
|8
|– 143
|T-34
|Adrien Metge
|5
|– 146
|T-34
|João Serôdio
|5
|– 146
|T-36
|Paolo Ceci
|4
|– 147
|T-36
|Jeremy Gray
|4
|– 147
|38
|Łukasz Kurzeja
|3
|– 148
|39
|Serge Gounon
|2
|– 149
|40
|Lucie Baud
|1
|– 150
Manufacturers’ standings
|Rank
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Toyota
|190
|Leader
|2
|Prodrive
|160
|– 30
|3
|Mini
|97
|– 93
|4
|Audi
|76
|– 114